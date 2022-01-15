Electric Van Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The global turbine motors market size was valued at $194.1 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $422.2 billion by 2030 with expected Turbine Motors market forecast at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2021 to 2030. Rise in need for eco-friendly energy solutions has further propelled the demand for turbine motors. For instance, according to the International Energy Agency, worldwide energy utilization increased by 2.3% in 2018, twice than the normal rate in last 10 years. Energy utilization was driven by expanded interest for warming and cooling systems in certain locales. Rise in utilization of petroleum product secured 70% in the worldwide energy generation, and sustainable power sources contributed for around 25% of the worldwide energy development. The demand for power increased with a rate of 4% and the share of electricity in global energy consumption reached 20% in 2018. Moreover, with rapidly growing population, the demand for electricity is expected to increase significantly. Thus, all these factors collectively are expected to augment the growth of the turbines power market globally.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO