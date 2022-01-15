Jet Aircraft Market to Witness Major Growth by 2027 | Boeing, Airbus, North American Aviation, British Aerospace

British Airways is among the airlines cancelling US flights due to 5G safety concerns.The action is in response to fears that the activation of the C-band strand of the mobile phone service near US airports on Wednesday could disrupt planes’ navigation systems.Boeing 777s are thought to be particularly at risk of being affected.The introduction of the technology has been halted in some parts of the US but is going ahead elsewhere.We are monitoring the situation in the US closelyBritish AirwaysThe UK’s Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it has “issued safety advice” to airlines.British Airways cancelled a handful of flights from...

