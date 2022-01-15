Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics

The global multi fuel generators market size was valued at $1,038.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $1,880.6 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030. Increasing demand for uninterrupted and reliable power supply and increasing instances of power outages owing to aging grid infrastructure and extreme weather conditions are some of the global multi-fuel generators market trends observed in the industry. Furthermore, the market is also predicted to rise due to power requirements in remote projects, advances in off-grid sectors, and poor grid infrastructure in developing nations. Limited power generation capacity, as well as high equipment cost, are some of the restraints for the market growth. Increasing adoption of tri-fuel generators can be stated as an multi fuel generators market opportunity.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO