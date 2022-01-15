Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Aeon Global Health, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche

Structural Health Monitoring Market: By Technology, Offering, Verticals, and Region. The global Structural Health Monitoring market size was valued at USD 1,814 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 3,955 Million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 15.3% from 2022 to 2028. Demand for Structural Health Monitoring is growing rapidly in most engineering disciplines, due to advances in microelectronics and nanotechnology. In the civil engineering arena, there are a number of sources driving growth in the industry including aging infrastructure, increasing traffic congestion and loads from new sophisticated transport networks such as high-speed railways, testing of innovative designs at full scale, the advent of big data and needs for real-time assessment of how components will perform under live conditions.

