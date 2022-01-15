Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Catalent, Baxter, AbbVie

The global electric service companies market size was valued at $25.2 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach $49.6 billion by 2030. The market is projected to experience growth at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. The electric service companies market is fragmented in nature; however, it has large base in North America. This can be attributed to several mandates imposed by the North American government. The market is projected to grow exponentially with increased investments pouring in the industry. However, higher initial cost involved in initial setup often discourages the market growth acting as a market restraint.

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO