Tunnel and Metro Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

The global axial flow pump market size was valued at $27.4 billion in 2020 and projected to reach $42.1 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2021 to 2030. Rapid technological advancements in water treatment sectors have surged the demand for highly efficient pumping equipment. Axial flow pumps being capable to deliver nearly four times higher discharge than normal centrifugal pumps of the same rating have made water treatment sectors more linear toward using axial flow pumps. In addition, governments of both developed and developing economies have imposed several regulations and environmental policies for the discharge of industrial and untreated wastewater into rivers, lakes, and other water bodies. For instance, according to an article published by India WaterPortal, the Environment Ministry has imposed a ban on project clearance of industries that discharge untreated water into open water bodies. This has made industries invest more in water treatment facilities. This factor is anticipated to create remunerative opportunities for the expansion of the axial flow pumps market in future.

