Contraceptives (Medicine) Market SWOT Analysis by Size, Status and Forecast to 2022-2028

Flavonoid Market by product type, application: global opportunity analysis and industry forecast, 2021–2030," The global flavonoid market size was valued at $1,497.7 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $2,717.8 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.2% from 2021 to 2030.The rising consumer awareness regarding the health benefits offered by flavonoid as a supplement is anticipated to remain a major driving factor for the growth of the flavonoid market over the forecast period. Inherent benefits of the flavonoid in pharmaceutical applications to treat cancer, heart health and other chronic and cardiovascular disease has also contributed towards flavonoid market growth.

MARKETS ・ 21 HOURS AGO