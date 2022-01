CLEVELAND, Ohio — The state of Ohio on Monday reported 20,411 new cases of COVID-19, coming close to the one-day record of 20,598 cases set on Friday. The Ohio Department of Health has now reported 2,093,074 cases since the beginning of the pandemic, meaning about 1-in-6 Ohioans is known to have contracted the virus. However, the latest update may be understated because of delays in getting all recent cases reported, the state said.

OHIO STATE ・ 14 DAYS AGO