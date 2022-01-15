ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Afcon 2021: Ghana coach Rajevac rues missed opportunity in Gabon draw

The Black Stars boss reflects on Friday’s encounter with The Panthers at the continental gathering. Ghana coach Milovan Rajevac has lamented his team’s lack of concentration in critical match moments following their 1-1 draw with Gabon at the Africa Cup of Nations on Friday. The Black Stars...

The Independent

Football rumours: Donny van de Beek turns down Newcastle loan

What the papers sayDonny van de Beek has rejected his reported loan deal to Newcastle from Manchester United, according to the Telegraph. The 24-year-old midfielder had been in the sights of the Magpies as they battle against relegation, but the club’s unstable position was also said to be what caused Van de Beek to turn the deal down.Newcastle have struggled with other transfer prospects too but, according to the Daily Express, the club is optimistic a deal for Sevilla defender Diego Carlos can be closed this week. The 28-year-old Brazilian reportedly wants to move to the Premier League and seems...
PREMIER LEAGUE
goal.com

Ghana player ratings vs Comoros: Andre Ayew disappoints

Goal assesses the performances of the Black Stars as they bowed out of the continental showpiece in Cameroon following a 3-2 loss to Comoros on Tuesday. It was not a good day at the office for the Swindon Town goalkeeper who conceded three times against Comoros. Andy Yiadom - 4/10.
FIFA
The Independent

World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were both included in the men’s world XI team of the year alongside Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski – winner of the men’s individual prize – in a front four.Fifpro’s 2021 team crowbarred in the attacking quartet, with a back three of Manchester City’s Ruben Dias alongside Bayern Munich’s David Alaba and Euro 2020 winner Leonardo Bonucci. Dias’s City teammate Kevin De Bruyne was named in midfield alongside Jorginho and N’Golo Kante. Meanwhile Barcelona players were surprisingly omitted from the women’s team, despite Barca and Spain midfielder Alexia Putellas winning the women’s player of the...
FIFA
goal.com

Revealed: Who Ronaldo and Messi voted for in The Best FIFA Men's Player Award

The Manchester United attacker backed eventual winner Robert Lewandowski to take home the trophy whereas Messi voted for Neymar. Cristiano Ronaldo voted for Robert Lewandowski to win the Best FIFA Men's Player Award, while Lionel Messi backed Paris Saint-Germain team-mate Neymar to get it. Bayern Munich and Poland star Lewandowski...
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Predicting Senegal's XI vs Malawi - Mendy back in goal

GOAL predicts how Teranga Lions might line up against The Flames in their final Group B game on Tuesday. The 29-year-old custodian missed the first two Group B matches for the Lions of Teranga after testing positive for Covid-19, but after recovering, he is expected to replace Seny Dieng. Left-back...
FIFA
The Independent

Arsenal optimistic Carabao Cup semi-final clash with Liverpool will go ahead

Arsenal are optimistic their Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool will go ahead as planned on Thursday night.The Gunners successfully appealed to the Premier League to have Sunday’s north London derby away to Tottenham called off in the absence of a number of players.Injuries, suspension, coronavirus cases and losing players to the Africa Cup of Nations saw Mikel Arteta’s ranks depleted enough for the league to postpone their scheduled fixture.However, the PA news agency understands there have been no additional Covid-19 cases in the past two days and a couple of players are now likely to be fit following...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Fifa Best 2021 LIVE: Robert Lewandowski wins men’s player of the year as Alexia Putellas scoops women’s prize

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski won the men’s player award for the second year running. The 33-year-old Poland international set a new record for most Bundesliga goals in a calendar year with his 43rd goal in December, breaking the record set by Gerd Muller in 1972. Lewandowski, winner of the men’s award in 2020, also became the first player in Bundesliga history to finish top scorer in four consecutive seasons.Barcelona midfielder Alexia Putellas was named women’s player of the year, adding the accolade to her Ballon d’Or triumph. Putellas, 27, captained Barcelona to the treble, with the Catalan side winning the Women’s Champions League, Spanish league and Copa de la Reina last term.Follow for live updates and reaction from the ceremony: Read More World XI team of the year revealed at Fifa Best awards featuring Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel MessiRobert Lewandowski wins Fifa Best Award 2021 for second year in a rowAlexia Putellas wins Fifa Best Award 2021 to add to Ballon d’Or success
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon weaker for Aubameyang absence - Morocco coach

Vahid Halilhodzic believes that Gabon will still pose an attacking threat to his Atlas Lions side. Morocco coach Vahid Halilhodzic has lamented Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang’s Africa Cup of Nations exit for the good of the tournament, but isn’t convinced that it will boost Morocco’s chances when they face Gabon in their final Group C meeting on Tuesday.
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Ghana dealt Iddrisu Baba blow ahead of Comoros clash

The Real Mallorca ace will sit out Tuesday’s tie due to injury, the Ghana Football Association has announced. Real Mallorca midfielder Mohammed Iddrisu Baba has been ruled out of Ghana’s final group game against Comoros at the Africa Cup of Nations tournament. According to an announcement by the...
FIFA
goal.com

Afcon 2021: Boost for Nigeria as Awaziem resumes training

The defender is closing in on a return to action after recovering from injury and could be involved in Wednesday’s clash with Guinea-Bissau. Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations squad received a massive boost as Chidozie Awaziem resumed training with the Super Eagles. The Turkey-based defender has been out...
FIFA
goal.com

Aubameyang, Lemina slam ‘false rumours’ and ‘liars’ as Afcon misery ends

The Gabon pair have been released from the Panthers camp in order to seek healthcare in Europe. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina have taken to social media to criticise the alleged ‘false rumours’ that are being spread about them in the aftermath of their release from Gabon’s Africa Cup of Nations camp.
FIFA
goal.com

Mbarak: My target is to work closely with ex-Harambee Stars to revive Kenyan football

The football administrator outlines some of his key points that he will use to revive Kenyan football if elected the new president to lead FKF. Football Kenya Federation Presidential aspirant Twaha Mbarak has pledged to work along with former international players to help revive Kenyan football if elected to lead the sport in the country.
MLS
goal.com

Olunga’s fine run continues with another goal as Al Duhail SC held by Al Sailiya

The 27-year-old Harambee Star was on target yet again for the Red Knights as they secured a draw in the top-flight fixture on Monday. Kenya international Michael Olunga continued with his fine run of form in the Middle East after notching his second successive goal as Al Duhail SC battled to a 1-1 draw against Al Sailiya in a Qatar Stars League fixture on Monday.
SOCCER

