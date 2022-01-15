The Twee Fashion Revival Is Upon Us. Here’s How To Update It For 2022

A fringe has always been part and parcel of my style. From swooping side bangs as a teenage emo and a full, Zooey Deschanel-style fringe in my early 20s to flippy curtain bangs over the last few years as the trend saw a comeback, it's safe to say I'm willing to give all fringes the time of day. It's a common stereotype that women book in for a fringe when they’re in the midst of a crisis (hello, pandemic) but a fringe has always made me feel more authentically myself — plus it softens my resting bitch face. That's exactly why I had to try one of the most searched-for fringe trends right now.

HAIR CARE ・ 6 DAYS AGO