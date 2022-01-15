The Twee Fashion Revival Is Upon Us. Here’s How To Update It For 2022

MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN!. Always the highlight of Milan Fashion Week, Prada’s AW22 show brought together a cast of models that included 10 world-famous actors: Filippo Scotti, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, and last, but by no means least, Kyle MacLachlan and avid Prada fanboy Jeff Goldblum who opened and closed the show that marked exactly a decade since Miuccia Prada sent Hollywood actors Gary Oldman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Bell down the runway in her famed AW12 collection that examined male archetypes. Shown in an olive green velvet show space filled with cinema seats, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s latest collection titled Body of Work presented a futuristic interpretation of workwear, inspired by sci-fi and space travel. Familiarise yourself with this season’s stand-out pieces: a long leather iteration of last season’s bomber (now with a cinched-in waist), treated silk overalls, technicolour satin gloves, fox print jackets, suit trousers with exposed lining and Daddy Goldblum’s fur hemmed and elbowed coat. As ever, the soundtrack was on point, this time manifesting as a sonic feast of The Human League tracks reworked into an eerie, sci-fi disposition.
Comments / 1