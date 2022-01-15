ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Twee Fashion Revival Is Upon Us. Here’s How To Update It For 2022

By Alicia Lansom
Refinery29
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndulge us for just one moment and cast your mind back to the early 2010s. You’re heading to HMV to purchase 500 Days Of Summer on DVD, bopping away to Feist on a pair of knotted, wired headphones. Your outfit? A polka dot dress, burgundy tights, an owl necklace and a...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 1

Related
Vogue

Leggings Season Is Upon Us: Here’s How To Put A Supermodel Spin On Lycra

All products featured on British Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. For some, leggings are not just for the January fitness flex, they are a way of life. Two such humans? Hailey Bieber and...
YOGA
Club 93.7

Here Are 13 of Gunna’s Most Interesting Fashion Choices

Every day is drip season for Gunna. The Young Stoner Life Records rapper is known for his flossy lyrics and his even more extravagant ’fits. He definitely has a style all his own. Known for rocking expensive threads that make him stand out in crowds, there's never a dull moment when witnessing what eye-catching combo the Drip Season rapper and aspiring clothing designer comes up with next.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

Knee-High Boots For Every Occasion

If you’ve stepped outside this winter, you might have noticed that one thing is uniting us all: a love of knee-high boots. Harking back to days gone by, knee-high boots have held a prime position in popular culture for generations. Starting with Barbarella’s space-bound boots, the silhouette has had...
APPAREL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Zooey Deschanel
Refinery29

12 Must-Have Winter Wardrobe Staples For 2022, According to Fashion Insiders

Every season, a new selection of soon-to-be bestsellers hits our favorite fashion retailers. With so many products and trends to keep up with, it’s hard to know what to “add to cart” when the time comes. In our New Arrivals series, we consult the buyers, editors, and fashion insiders at our go-to shopping destinations to find out their best bets for the season’s MVPs (most valuable products).
APPAREL
theface.com

Here’s your one-stop fashion week spot for AW22

MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN! MILAN!. Always the highlight of Milan Fashion Week, Prada’s AW22 show brought together a cast of models that included 10 world-famous actors: Filippo Scotti, Asa Butterfield, Damson Idris, Tom Mercier, Jaden Michael, Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Louis Partridge, Ashton Sanders, and last, but by no means least, Kyle MacLachlan and avid Prada fanboy Jeff Goldblum who opened and closed the show that marked exactly a decade since Miuccia Prada sent Hollywood actors Gary Oldman, Adrien Brody, Willem Dafoe, and Jamie Bell down the runway in her famed AW12 collection that examined male archetypes. Shown in an olive green velvet show space filled with cinema seats, Raf Simons and Miuccia Prada’s latest collection titled Body of Work presented a futuristic interpretation of workwear, inspired by sci-fi and space travel. Familiarise yourself with this season’s stand-out pieces: a long leather iteration of last season’s bomber (now with a cinched-in waist), treated silk overalls, technicolour satin gloves, fox print jackets, suit trousers with exposed lining and Daddy Goldblum’s fur hemmed and elbowed coat. As ever, the soundtrack was on point, this time manifesting as a sonic feast of The Human League tracks reworked into an eerie, sci-fi disposition.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
The Independent

8 best dressing gowns and robes you won’t want to change out of

Over the last couple of years, the way we dress at home has completely transformed. BC (before covid), the majority of us were more concerned with what we’d be wearing to work or for a night out on the town, but spending more time indoors has forced us to reconsider our at-home wardrobes too.If this is the case for you, it’s likely that you’ve been considering replacing that tired-looking dressing gown that’s hung loyally on the back of your bathroom door.An essential item to many of us, robes are an all-day affair that take us from bath time to breakfast...
APPAREL
Vogue Magazine

Unpacking the Twee Fashion Craze Taking Over TikTok

All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. If Tumblr defined an entire generation with ripped tights, messy liner, Dr. Martens, and the idolization of icons like Skins’ Effy Stonem, then twee was its feminine, artsy sister that peaked in 2014. Oversized collars, printed A-line dresses, Mary Jane flats, colorful tights, and layered cardigans built the bulk of twee, with Zooey Deschanel standing in as the unofficial queen while Wes Anderson movies and indie music flew high as the unofficial flags.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fast Fashion#Peter Pan Collar#Millennials#Hmv
Refinery29

I Got Bottleneck Bangs & It’s My Favourite Hairstyle Ever

A fringe has always been part and parcel of my style. From swooping side bangs as a teenage emo and a full, Zooey Deschanel-style fringe in my early 20s to flippy curtain bangs over the last few years as the trend saw a comeback, it's safe to say I'm willing to give all fringes the time of day. It's a common stereotype that women book in for a fringe when they’re in the midst of a crisis (hello, pandemic) but a fringe has always made me feel more authentically myself — plus it softens my resting bitch face. That's exactly why I had to try one of the most searched-for fringe trends right now.
HAIR CARE
The Independent

André Leon Talley’s best fashion moments: from bespoke suits to iconic kaftans

Beloved fashion icon André Leon Talley has died at the age of 73, leaving the fashion world in mourning.The former US Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives confirmed in a statement.Over his five-decade-long career, Talley, who became US Vogue’s first African-American creative director from 1988 to 1995 and later the magazine’s editor-at-large, was a glamorous staple at events like runway shows, red carpets and launches.Fellow designers, models and other members of the fashion industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”.We take a look at some of the late journalist’s best fashion moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
WWD

Nigo Wants to Revive ‘Fun’ in Fashion at Kenzo

Nigo was in junior high school in the 1980s when Japan experienced a boom in fashion designers, with Kenzo Takada among the most high-profile of the bunch. “I was very aware of Kenzo and desired it, but didn’t have the money to buy it,” he recalled. “I followed it through fashion magazines and looked at the products in the stores.”
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Elite Daily

The '60s Are Back, Baby, And These Psychedelic Prints Prove It

Things are getting heady in 2022 as psychedelic prints continue to grow in popularity. The wavy, heavily patterned prints are one of the few retro styles that haven’t yet made a true, sustained comeback in the 2000s, so having a moment in the spotlight is well overdue. And if you’re looking to buy into the trend, there are plenty of psychedelic prints you can play with, and all of them will help you achieve the trippiest closet in your apartment complex. Better yet, you don’t even need to go to Wonderland to master it.
APPAREL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
The Independent

Fashion world mourns ‘indomitable’ Andre Leon Talley

The fashion industry is mourning the loss of “indomitable” Andre Leon Talley, following his death at the age of 73.The former Vogue creative director died in New York on Tuesday, his representatives, TAA PR, said in a statement.During a career spanning five decades, he befriended big names in the fashion world, including Yves Saint Laurent, Karl Lagerfeld and Paloma Picasso.Fellow designers, models and other members of the industry paid tribute to Talley as a “force of nature”. View this post on Instagram ...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Sourcing Journal

How Globalization Shaped ’90s Denim—For Good and Bad

The 1990s have the unique distinction of closing out a century and a millennium, and its fashion is a window into the psyche of a pivotal time in history. “The ’90s was a really dynamic time period, and many of us who lived in the ’90s at any age, think nostalgically about fashion from that era,” said Colleen Hill, The Museum at FIT curator. The decade is explored in The Museum at FIT’s next exhibit “Reinvention and Restlessness: Fashion in the Nineties” beginning Jan. 19. The show will display more than 85 garments and accessories that connect 1990s fashion to pop-culture moments...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
AFP

Jeff Goldblum takes to catwalk for Prada in Milan

Miuccia Prada looked to Hollywood for inspiration as the Italian luxury label unveiled its Autumn-Winter 2022-23 collection on Sunday using 10 actors including Hollywood A-lister Jeff Goldblum to model the classical chic menswear, all the while bending some rules. Among them were David Lynch favourite Kyle MacLachlan ("Twin Peaks"), Jeff Goldblum ("The Fly", "Jurassic Park"), Asa Butterfield ("Sex Education") and Thomas Brodie-Sangster ("Bright Star"). Some seemed out of their element, despite their wealth of experience as actors. Prada said it wanted to use "real men, recognised figures... who offer a new facet of reality" as actors.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
StyleCaster

Jeremy Scott’s Luxe Skincare Collab Is a Y2K Dream Complete With Fuzzy Pink Bag

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission. There’s just something about beauty and fashion brands coming together that gets our hearts racing. It doesn’t happen very often but when it does, it’s a massive success. Just think of Supreme x Pat McGrath Labs and Brother Vellies x Sephora Collection — both were chic as hell and sold out quickly. Next up is maximalist designer Jeremy Scott and Furtuna Skin founder Agatha Luczo. The duo created a limited-edition collection that includes best-selling skincare and a fuzzy pink bag....
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

The Ombré Blush Technique Is Already The Best Beauty Hack Of 2022

Refinery29's selection is purely editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items we love! As part of our business model we do work with affiliates; if you directly purchase something from a link on this article, we may earn a small amount of commission. Transparency is important to us at Refinery29, if you have any questions please reach out to us.
MAKEUP
The Independent

Jeff Goldblum, Kyle MacLachlan bookend Prada menswear show

Jeff Goldblum infused Milan Fashion Week with some levity on Sunday as he shimmied down the Prada runway in a dark overcoat that cast a dramatic silhouette. The latest menswear collection in the two-year-old collaboration between Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons as co-creative directors was at once elemental and celebratory, presenting elevated everyday pieces.“We were thinking about meaningful fashion, pieces that make sense,’’ Prada said in show notes. “Clothes that make people feel important, and that are therefore, in themselves, important, not something to discard.’’Kyle MacLachlan and Goldblum respectively opened and closed the runway show that featured eight other...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Refinery29

It’s Time For Black TikTok Creators To Be Paid Their Worth

Forbes recently named TikTok’s top-earning creators, including Charlie and Dixie D’Amelio and Addison Rae. These white influencers are known for co-opting Black creator Jalaiah Harmon’s viral “Renegade” dance and garnered more exposure and opportunities than Harmon (Rae was even featured on Jimmy Fallon performing the dance; she has since apologized). These creators have gone on to star in reality TV shows, movies, and even perform on stage in recent years. And while they’ve taken their talents beyond TikTok, Forbes reports that they still earn 30% to 50% of their income from sponsored content through the video-focused social platform. Black creators are at the helm of some of the app’s most viral trends, so why aren’t Black creators earning nearly as much money as their white counterparts or being offered the same opportunities?
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy