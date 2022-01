Fans might just be seeing more of Winston Duke’s character, M’Baku, play a larger role in upcoming Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. The Hollywood Reporter indicated that Duke negotiated a “hefty raise” with Marvel for his return as M’Baku for the sequel, signalling that he will hav an “expanded role” in the Black Panther storyline. However, it is currently unclear how his character’s role will expand in Wakanda mythos. In the original film, M’Baku was best known as the Jabari Tribe leader who challenged T’Challa to fight for the reign over Wakanda. After M’Baku loses, he and his tribe later join T’Challa in the fight against Erik Killmonger.

MOVIES ・ 11 HOURS AGO