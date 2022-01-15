Tsunami warning issued for American Samoa

The National Weather Service has declared a Tsunami Warning for American Samoa after hazardous waves were generated by a volcano eruption in Tonga.

There was a reported 7.4 magnitude earthquake.

Satellite images from NOAA showed the eruption.

According to an NOAA evaluation, sea level fluctuations and strong ocean currents could be a hazard along beaches, in harbors and in coastal waters. People are advised to move immediately out of the water and stay away from beaches and harbors.

Many people in the Pacific Northwest have loved ones in American Samoa.

