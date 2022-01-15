ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Everett, WA

Everett bar owner charged with multiple sexual assaults, police say

By KIRO 7 News Staff
 4 days ago
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. — An Everett bar owner is facing charges connected with several sexual assaults at his bar, the Anchor Pub.

In October of 2020, 35-year-old Christian Sayre was arrested for allegedly drugging and sexually assaulting his customers, both male and female.

His customers reportedly went to have a few drinks at the pub, blacked out and later woke up believing they had been assaulted.

In a 15-page report, police painted a picture with statements from three women that led to three charges — two counts of rape and one of indecent liberties.

Since Sayre’s original arrest, more victims have come forward with reports of similar incidents.

In November, a search warrant was served on Sayre’s house and the pub, where detectives said they recovered evidence that linked him to numerous other sexual assaults, both in Everett and Washington County, Oregon.

The Snohomish County Superior Court charged Sayre with 10 counts of second-degree rape and issued a warrant for his arrest based on the information that was gathered.

Everett investigators said they collected evidence for an additional nine charges but those were dropped due to statutes of limitations that had expired or additional information that was needed.

Detectives said they are continuing to investigate and believe there might be other victims.

They are asking anyone with information about the crimes or who may have been victimized to call the Everett Police Department at 425-257-8450 or Washington County, Oregon’s tip line at 503-846-2700.

Body recovered from Angle Lake in SeaTac

