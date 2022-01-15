Friday prep report: CBHS downs Briarcrest to improve to 19-0

Chandler Jackson is the main man for the CBHS basketball team. The opposition knows it. The Brothers know it. And Jackson knows it.

But what the Florida State signee also knows is that as talented as he is, he can’t do it alone. Which is one of the reasons he was in such high spirits following his team’s 62-52 victory over Briarcrest in a rowdy and raucous Rowell Arena Friday.

Jackson, who is headed to Florida State, was terrific as usual, leading the Brothers with 22 points and 10 rebounds. But CBHS wouldn’t be 19-0 this morning without strong games from senior post player Hunter Pratt, who added 17 and guard Zion Owens, who scored 10 and helped out defensively against Saints star Cooper Haynes.

“It makes my life real easy (when others step up),” said Jackson. “(Briarcrest) tried to deny me in the second half but I didn’t really care because I know we have other people who when they’re locked in and focused, they can score. I have confidence in all of them. You get the ball, go do something, make a play.

“And that’s what we do; we make plays.”

Jackson scored 14 of his points in the first half as CBHS took control early. The Brothers built a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter and stayed ahead by 10 or more virtually the entire rest of the way. Helping the cause was Pratt, a 6-foot-6 senior who went 10 of 10 from the line in one of his best games of the season.

“This summer, I worked harder than I ever have,” said Pratt. “I feel like I’m one of the underdogs. Coaches aren’t really looking at me yet and I feel like (Friday) kind of proved that I can play on the next level ... my mindset was that they were going to put all their focus on Chan so I had to come in score, play good defense and take some of the pressure off him.”

CBHS’ defense on Haynes certainly played a key role as well. He finished with a game-high 18 points but only had two in the first half when CBHS essentially settled matters. Haynes came into the game ranked third in the Shelby-Metro area at nearly 27 points per game.

Jaye Nash added 15 for Briarcrest, which is now 15-6 after the Division 2-AA West Region opener for each team.

“I’ve never had a team that I was really satisfied with defensively but offensively has to understand what their roles are,” said Saints coach John Harrington. “I would love to be a high school player and say ‘good, we get to come in (to practice) and work on offense. But I think that’s what we have to do, get better offensively.

“We’ve got to be able to feed the post better; we’ve got to screen better. In the second half we picked it up a little bit ... (but) we’ve got to do a better job of moving without the ball.”

Prior to the game, Haynes was presented with a ball commemorating his 1,000th career point, which he scored on Dec. 27 during a tournament in Illinois. The sophomore is the fastest player in Saints history to reach that milestone.

Briarcrest had a much easier time of things in the girls game, taking control early and cruising to a 48-22 victory over St. Agnes, the sister school of CBHS. Kayli Clarkson scored 23 to lead the Saints, while Kathryn Echols and Ella Fite chipped in with 10 each.

In other games

Boys: Kristian Spencer scored 19 points and Marcus Harris added 18 as visiting Whitehaven scored a big victory in District 16-AAAA, defeating Overton , 70-67. The Wolverines got 23 points from Jherrone Jones and 21 from Jordan Frison. ... Kyler Dandridge’s 22 points led four players in double figures as White Station coasted to an 80-48 win over Central . Kody Hickerson scored 14 for the Spartans, Porter Kelly had 11 and Stevelin Morris finished with 10. ... Chris Martin went 10 of 11 from the free-throw line to score 20 points for Southwind in a 57-43 victory over Cordova . K.J. Tenner, the city’s leading scorer at 30 points per game, had 26 for the Wolves, who were coming off a 27-day layoff due to COVID-19 quarantine issues.

Twelve players scored for Germantown in an 83-46 victory over Dyer County . Anthony Medlock paced the Red Devils with 24, while Kaleb Jefferies, Jacory Dixon and D.J. Allen all scored 11. ... Wooddale got past Ridgeway , 73-59, behind 23 points from E.J. Mays. Cameron Lewis’ 13 paced the Roadrunners. ... Devin Jackson poured in 33 points to spark MAHS , the state’s third-ranked Class A team, to a 78-63 win over Booker T. Washington . Geoffrey Shaw and Frederic Carter each scored 15 for the Lions.

Xavier Herron (23) and Jordon Allen (20) combined for 43 points as Hillcrest bounced back from a loss to Power Center earlier in the week and defeated Fairley , 68-57. Jimmari Sykes led the Bulldogs with 16 and Gabe Gaines had 13. ... Jahari Davis led the way for Bluff City in a 66-37 victory over City University , scoring 18 points and grabbing eight rebounds. Kendrick Wooten added 12 points for the Wolves. ... Westwood got 23 points from J’Rias Bush in its 76-47 victory over Memphis School of Excellence . Malik Jones added 14 for the Longhorns while Cameron Foxx had 13. ... Power Center Academy improved to 10-2 overall and 3-0 in district play with an 81-47 win over Oakhaven . Four Knights scores in double figures, led by Caleb Jackson with 17. P.J. Hillman added 14 while Marquis Tunstall and Arthur Vaughn ended with 13 and 10 respectively.

Sophomore standout R’Chaun King dominated inside for MUS , scoring 24 points on 10 of 14 shooting and pulling down seven rebounds in a 62-50 victory over St. Benedict . Classmate Curtis Givens III added 19 for the Owls, now 12-3. Marcus Gray led St. Benedict with 21 while freshman point guard Damion Cox Jr. had 19 and 11 rebounds. ... FACS ran its record to 15-2 with a 62-26 win over Westminster . T.J. Thomas led the Crusaders with 12 points and five steals while reserves Kris Carroll and Grant Spain chipped in with 11 and 10 respectively. ... Kyle Houston scored 13 and Josh Holloway added 12 as St. George’s improved to 10-3 overall and 5-1 in region play with a 54-47 victory over Harding , which received a game-high 17 from Luke Campbell.

Christian Gilliland poured in 30 points as Northpoint downed Lausanne , 64-52, in Division 2-A region play. Christopher Gilliland had 15 for the winners. ... Ryan Eubanks’ 13 points weren’t enough as Fayette Academy lost to University School of Jackson , 51-39. ... JaSteven Walker, a seven-footer who will play for former Memphis Tiger assistant Tony Madlock at South Carolina State next season, had 31 points, eight rebounds and seven blocks to lead Fayette-Ware to a surprisingly easy 88-40 victory over Millington . Damarien Yates added 19 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and seven steals for the Wildcats. ... Jhamal Ross scored 15 points and handed out seven assists for Center Hill in a 72-57 victory over Lewisburg . Deshun Dunn led the Mustangs with 16.

In a Thursday game, defending home school national champion MHEA improved to 21-4 with a 101-64 victory over Bolton . Luke Shoemaker led the Eagles with 21 points and seven assists while Drew Kyzar added 20 points and seven rebounds. Andrew Thomas scored 12 and Murray State signee Justin Morgan finished with 11 points, five rebounds, seven assists and four steals.

Girls: Following its big victory over rival Arlington, Bartlett played two games in its I Have a Dream Girls Elite showcase event and won them both. In the first, Mallory Collier scored 21 points in a 72-56 victory over Sprayberry (Ga.) . Nevaeh Scott added 16 for the Panthers, Auburn signee Mya Pratcher scored 14 and Kennedy Claybrooks tallied 10. Bartlett, which played twice after a team dropped out at the last minute, then downed Newton (Ga.) , 67-54, as Collier, Claybrooks and Carrington Jones all scored 10. The Panthers, ranked sixth in the state in Class AAAA are now 15-4.

Sihirah Reese (17 points), Mallory Taylor (13) and Haeli Bradshaw (12) sparked White Station to a 53-27 victory over Central in District 16-AAAA. ... Camille Sanders scored 13 points and Aniya Wilson and Tashawn Hubbard had 10 each to propel Southwind to a 55-30 victory over Cordova . ... Mitchell eased past Freedom Prep , 43-18, behind 20 points from Manereah Moody.

Serenity Echols’ 26 points send MAHS past Booker T. Washington , 69-22. Keveonna Benson and Kariah Parker each had 10 for the Lions. ... Crysti’anna Whitehead scored 26 points and grabbed nine rebounds as Memphis Business Academy improved to 14-5 with an 80-10 win over Douglass . Marihya Hart added 22 and four steals for the Executives while Curnesha Taylor added 20 and four assists. ... Freshman Shelby Gray stuffed the stat sheet with 31 points, seven assists and nine steals in Westwood’s 79-12 victory over Memphis School of Excellence .

Hutchison held St. Benedict scoreless in the second quarter and went on to defeat the Eagles, 36-20. Berklee Scifres scored 14 to lead last year’s Division 2-AA state champions, going 4 of 6 from 3-point range. ... Ashley Henderson led the way with 17 points and Makayla Summerall added 16 for Harding in a 50-45 region victory over St. George’s . Aaliyah Converse led the Gryphons with 19. ... Kaitlyn Eubanks scored 17 points and hit the game-winning lay-up at the buzzer to give Fayette Academy a 46-45 victory over University School of Jackson . Emmie Moore added 13 in the win.

Brylee Faith Cherry and Bethany Wright each scored 14 in Northpoint’s 45-31 victory over Lausanne . ... Fayette-Ware topped Millington , 51-39, behind 14 points from Rachel Griffin and 12 from Chrishunti Walker. Keria McGhee scored 13 of her game-high 18 in the second half for the Trojans. ... Allison Irby scored 24 points, including her team’s final seven, and Allie Carroll had 18 as Lewisburg won its first district game since 2018, defeating Center Hill , 54-50. Madison Bush led the Mustangs with 16 and Kayleigh Prentiss chipped in with 15.

Friday’s box scores

Boys

CBHS 62, Briarcrest 52

CBHS (62) -Chandler Jackson 22. Jack Pender 3, Nehemiah Ausley 6, Zion Owens 11, Hunter Pratt 17

Briarcrest (52) -Jaye Nash 15, Keyron Crawford 8, Cooper Haynes 18, Max Carroll 3, Wes Davis 8

Records: CBHS 19-0 (1-0 Division 2-AA West Region); Briarcrest 16-5 (0-1)

Germantown 83, Dyer County 46

Dyer County (46) -Taylor 15, Martin 3, Jauldin 7, Wilson 1, McLemore 2, Parker 1, Isom 5, Tolbert 12

Germantown (83) -Kion Threalkill 7, Hugh McFarland 4, Kaleb Jefferies 11, Jacory Dixon 11, Anthony Medlock 24, Josh Davis 4, A.J. Thomas 3, Harrison Quinn 2, D.J. Allen 11, Rontavian Robinson 2, Cody Dixon 2, Christian Hodges 2

Hillcrest 68, Fairley 57

Fairley (57) -Treyboe Price 7, Malik Mason 4, Gabe Gaines 13, Jimmari Sykes 16, Marcus Harris 4, Jakeel Truss 4, Caleb Branch 9

Hillcrest (68) -Jerrod Mackey 11, Jordon Allen 20, Xavier Herron 23, Carlos Thomas 7, Tyshaun Tate 7

MUS 62, St. Benedict 50

MUS (62) -James Barton 2, Jackson Ransom 3, Coy Stiles 8, Curtis Givens III 19, Brandon Nicholson 5, Joakim Dodson 1, R’Chaun King 24

St. Benedict (50) -Damion Cox Jr. 19, Gary Bair 10, Marcus Gray 21

Records: MUS 12-3 (1-0 Division 2-AA West); St. Benedict 6-8 (0-1)

Northpoint 67, Lausanne 52

Lausanne (52) -Hayden Ledbetter 13, A.J. Dilworth 15, Tre Davis 8, Tyler Wilson 8, Jaden Bledsoe 2, Carson Boyle 6

Northpoint (67) -Jack Patterson 3, Christian Gilliland 30, Gray Patterson 7, Dean Patterson 4, Darius Naylor 5, Christopher Gilliland 15

Southwind 57, Cordova 43

Southwind (57) -Chris Martin 20, Jalen Smith 9, Davonte Tucker 6, Jalen Montgomery 10, Kameron Temple 12

Cordova (43) -Zanders 2, Tenner 26, Taylor 5, Hall 7, Bennett 3, Quinn 2

St. George’s 54, Harding 47

Harding (47) -D.J. Richmond 12, Chaziah Curry 10, Luke Campbell 17, Cameron Jones 8

St. George’s (54) -Josh Holloway 12, Kyle Houston 13, Amir Wilson 3, Fred Deere 7, Silas Jones 2, Tristin Fleming 8, Darryl Williams 4, Tate Wirth 5

Record: St. George’s 10-3 (5-1 Division 2-A West)

White Station 80, Central 48

Central (48) -Joshua Burchette 12, Joseph Russaw 8, Jaylon Evans 6, Gary Evans 7, Jamarious Brooks 1, Dedrick Miles 5, Alan King 6, Hayes Wright 3

White Station (80) -Kyler Dandridge 22, Cedric Franklin 6, Matthew Shi 4, Marcus Crawford 4, Porter Kelly 11, Shawn Meng 1, Kody Hickerson 14, Stevelin Morris 10, Erin Hardrick 2, Aaron Ford 1, Jasper Bell 5

Whitehaven 70, Overton 67

Whitehaven (70) -Ladricus Pittman 9, Chip Brunt 10, Kristian Spencer 19, Julius Thedford 9, Marcus Harris 18, Curry 2, Stephen 3

Overton (67) -Jordan Frison 21, Jaden Taylor 2, Jherrone Jones 23, Jailen Hardaway 4, Isaiah Regular 11, Octavius McGarrel 6

Wooddale 73, Ridgeway 59

Ridgeway (59) -Wilkins 4, Shields 4, Bush 12, Lewis 13, Thornton 9, Allen 12

Wooddale (73) -Mays 23, Goodwin 5, Smith 8, Webster 4, J. Wright 8, M. Wright 6, Chatman 16

Girls

Bartlett 67, Newton (Ga.) 54

Newton (54) -Norris 12, Rhodes 2, Price 3, Terrell 5, Berry 11, Fennell 5, White 5

Bartlett (67) -Mya Pratcher 8, Jamiyah Jones 7, Carrington Jones 10, Nevaeh Scott 8, Kennedy Claybrooks 10, Zoey Rixter 5, Brooklynn Spates 4, Shamari Hamlett 5, Mallory Collier 10

Record: Bartlett 15-4

Bartlett 72, Sprayberry (Ga.) 56

Sprayberry (56) -Harmony Marks 2, Janelle McDaniel 2, Flau’Jae Johnson 30, Haley Jones 8, Amyah Woodmore 6, Anna Vereen 6, Patience Marks 2

Bartlett (72) -Mya Pratcher 14, Carrington Jones 5, Nevaeh Scott 16, Kennedy Claybrooks 10, Zoey Rixter 2, Brooklynn Spates 4, Mallory Collier 21

Record: Bartlett 14-4

Briarcrest 48, St. Agnes 22

St. Agnes (22) -Skylyn Weisenborn 8, Natalie Bryant 2, Olivia Page 5, Sara Israel 2, Ivy Gasaway 4, Caroline Baker 1

Briarcrest (48) -Addison Pope 1, Olivia Howard 2, Kathryn Echols 10, Ella Fite 10, Kayli Clarkson 23, Madeleine Lawrence 2

Fayette-Ware 51, Millington 39

Millington (39) -Kayla Dotson 8, Keria McGhee 18, Micaiah Halliburton 8, Aubrey Young 3, Savannah Spearman 2

Fayette-Ware (51) -Mauryah Jones 11, Sydnei Marshall 5, Tyneequa Gilchrease 5, Rachel Griffin 14, Katoria Wooden 2, Tamerah Thompson 3, Chrishunti Walker 12

Harding 50, St. George’s 45

Harding (50) -Ashley Henderson 17, Makyah Thomas-Malone 12, Erica McGary 3, Makayla Summerall 16, Trinity Malone 2

St. George’s (45) -Gracye Thompson 2, Lauryn Denton 13, Aaliyah Converse 19, Karsen Ryan 11

Hutchison 36, St. Benedict 20

Hutchison (36) -Berklee Scifres 14, Jayla Dorsey 5, Wylly Willmott 5, Rebecca Burnett 5, Ava Jones 4, Jynesis Jones 3

St. Benedict (20) -Maria Bair 10, Izzie Polania 2, Ella Lamey 2, Sarah Wiggins 2, Cheyanne Henry 2, Gracie Lamey 2

Records: Hutchison 8-5 (1-0 Division 2-AA West); St. Benedict 3-12 (1-1)

Mitchell 43, Freedom Prep 18

Freedom Prep (18) -Harris 1, Avant 15, Guy 2

Mitchell (43) -Erica Niyimpane 2, Manereah Moody 20, Brandi Spencer 2, Takeria Bailey 10, Jaliyah Wallace 6, Julie Jordan 3

Northpoint 45, Lausanne 31

Lausanne (31) -Maddy Elliott 12, Curea Cunningham 7, Anais Jones 6, Jinnda Kane 2, Mya Campbell 2, Deja Dunbar 2

Northpoint (45) -Karrington Edwards 6, Bethany Wright 14, Brylee Faith Cherry 14, Madison Baker 2, Izzy Carlson 5, Hadley Carson 4

Southwind 55, Cordova 30

Southwind (55) -Juliannah Sharp 3, Tashawn Hubbard 10, Camille Sanders 13, Tylan Jamison 8, Genesis Morrow 1, Khyi’Trell Wilson 4, Aniya Walker 10, Saleema Shabazz 4, Arianna Davis 2

Cordova (30) -McChristian 6, Holt 6, Bailey 2, Neely 4, McCrae 4, Hawley 8

White Station 53, Central 27

Central (27) -Jamyra Frazier 2, Akira Simpson 9, Marajah Turner 5, Jerrilyn Richardson 4, Taylor Hamer 5, Karmyn Wash 2

White Station (53) -Mallory Taylor 13, Ramya King 2, Demi Gentry 9, Haeli Bradshaw 12, Sihirah Reese 17