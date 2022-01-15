ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Architecture

McCrae Bush House / Chan Architecture

By Hana Abdel
ArchDaily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleText description provided by the architects. Located on a long and sloping site along the Mornington Peninsula, the McCrae Bush house is a dwelling that was inspired by its unique surrounding context of native bushland and the close proximity of Port Phillip Bay. Located on the highest point of the site...

www.archdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
ArchDaily

Casa Salamandra / 3x3 architecture

Text description provided by the architects. The project comes from the need of clients to create a refuge near Madrid where they could get away from their busy lives in the city center. The plot and its location almost completely determine the design of the house. A small plot located within a pine forest with a 12-meter height difference and views to the valley to the South. These conditions were the beginning of the project: being able to enjoy the views of the forest from every room in the house, minimal intervention of the area, and main orientation towards the South.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão

Synesthetic Architecture: Getting to Know the Work of Superlimão. Unusual materials, vibrant colors and daring compositions are some adjectives that can be applied when talking about Superlimão's work. It all started in 2002 when Antonio Carlos Figueira de Mello, Lula Gouveia, Thiago Rodrigues and former partner Sergio Cabral founded the firm, naming it in honor of the Super Lemon candy – “sour at the beginning and sweet at the end”. Since then, this hint of humor - present even in the name itself - permeates all of the team's creations, hinting at new experiences and arousing curiosity as well as the taste of the candy.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

MJE House / Jacobsen Arquitetura

Lead Architects: Paulo jacobsen, Bernardo jacobsen, Edgar murata, Marcelo vessoni, Pedro henrique ramos, Marcela siniauskas, Thauan miquelin, Felipe kilaris. Text description provided by the architects. The Jairo Residence is located on a steep slope, dialoguing with the spectacular view of the horizon, lake, and surrounding mountain landscape. Seeking to occupy the land horizontally, we started from the creation of an architecture with only one floor, which subtly interacted with the existing landscape. The integration with the context and the analysis of the topography conditioned the creation of the angled and horizontal two-block structure that constitutes the main volumetry of the residence. Looking for the most favorable solar orientation, the house is composed around two non-orthogonal blocks supported on a large plateau. This positioning seeks to guide the building towards the most favorable points of the landscape, while at the same time providing privacy from the nearest side neighbor.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Sun Path House / LUNAARCH

Text description provided by the architects. This house is situated in a small historic town called Kernave, located on the right bank of the river Neris, facing the old pine tree forest. In 2004 Kernave was listed in the UNESCO World Heritage. The historic land with forests and hills creates a perfect area for an oasis to relax from the city hustle. This house was created as a get-away for a young family of four to spend their weekends and holidays.
VISUAL ART
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Bush#Port Phillip Bay#Weather#Australia Architects
ArchDaily

Peloponnese Rural House / Architectural Studio Ivana Lukovic

Manufacturers: AutoDesk, ALMEL, ARONHS DIMITRIOS, Adobe, BRIGHT AE, Chaos Group, ELER AE, GALIS AE, JAKI- DECOR KATSHS ATHANASIOS, LIGHT PLUS, VLAHOS THEODOROS. Construction: Dr. Andronikos Theocharis Civil Engineer. Contractor: ELER AE. Electrician: P. YFANTHS & I. VOGKLH OE. Text description provided by the architects. A plot situated in a remote,...
VISUAL ART
coolhunting.com

Building Bird-Friendly Architecture

Despite their alluring luxury, tall, glass-encased buildings are bird death traps, killing around a million birds in the US per year. The animals, who can’t register reflective windows, fly headfirst into skyscrapers. For more than a decade, architects have known how to design buildings that prevent this from happening, but the demand for sweeping windows have largely stymied changes—until recently. In 2021, NYC implemented Local Law 15, which mandates that all new construction be bird-friendly. This new legislation, however, does not spell the end of glass-encased buildings, as architects have uncovered ways to merge design and bird-friendly practices. Fitted glass—currently used in the renovated Manhattan’s Javits Center—is one such solution that, while safe, still allows for sharp-edged prismatic geometry. (It even cut bird deaths at Javits by 90%.) Other innovations, like ceramic frit or solar shades, also act as solutions. Learn more about innovations in bird-friendly building at Bloomberg.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ArchDaily

House of Ayoob / 3dor Concepts

Manufacturers: Ikea, Kohler, FRANKI, Kajaria, Safwan. Lead Architects: Ahmad Thaneem, Muhammed Jiyad, Muhammed Naseem. Text description provided by the architects. The concept behind the residence was to design a unique living space that was aesthetically appealing, comfortable to live in, open to the outside, and at the same time maintain a sense of safety and privacy in that residential neighborhood.
INTERIOR DESIGN
designboom.com

nLDK architects' engawa house blends cues from traditional japanese architecture

The design team at nLDK architects (find more here) prioritized openness, in order to provide views towards the park. to achieve this, floor-to-ceiling openings penetrate the walls bringing the inhabitants closer to nature. by adding the concrete volume, they achieved to keep the house stable, as well as to create a cozy semi-outdoor space for interaction and gazing. and in fact, as the architects themselves said, it’s a space with no instructions for use,‘it has no function, so residents do nothing specific there, they just hang out’. simultaneously, lifting up the entire house provides a comfortable environment by controlling the rain and cutting off the sun rays in the summer.
DESIGN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Architecture
ArchDaily

MAXXI Museum Celebrates Female Architects Through "Good News. Women in Architecture" Exhibition

MAXXI Museum Celebrates Female Architects Through "Good News. Women in Architecture" Exhibition. MAXXI Museum celebrates women in architecture in a new exhibition that documents the transformative role of female architects in the profession's evolution over the last century. Curated by Pippo Ciorra, Elena Motisi, Elena Tinacci, and with exhibition design by Matilde Cassani, Good News. Women in Architecture weaves together in four thematic sections the history of women in architecture, with the work of contemporary practitioners and the voices of young collectives, telling the stories of over eighty female architects.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Boathouse / Architectonica Procreate

Manufacturers: Hindware, Jaquar, Mitsubishi Electric, Architectonica, Norisys, Philips, Sun Company, Ultratech, cera. Text description provided by the architects. Boathouse is born out of a desire to provide sustainable solutions to everyday activities for everyone. Placed in a green, serene zone on the outskirts of the city, it was imperative that the design reacted to its surroundings. The first move, therefore, was not to disturb the natural slope on the site. A basement floor created at -1200 level nullified the need to do any filling at all. The basement was planned to be less than the upper floors to have more garden space. A conscious decision was taken to leave the ground as is, with no paving except for pathways having continuous movement.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Binh Duong House / k59 atelier

Text description provided by the architects. Thuan An town is a border area between South Binh Duong and North Ho Chi Minh City. T. Because this is a peripheral area, it has low construction density with many trees and gardens. In recent years, with rapid urbanization, many residential areas have sprung up with a variety of “city architecture” types. Gardens and orchards are continuously erased and replaced by roads and housing plots which will become typically row house projects.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

An Architectural Language Shaped by Sustainability

With its quantifiable objectives and measurable performance, sustainability often passes as a technological challenge. Its primary language is that of data, equipment, and engineered systems, most often translated into a hyper-technologized layer hidden within a design upholding pre-existing aesthetic norms. As architecture is the image of society at one moment in time, how does the focus on sustainability translate into architectural language, further legitimatizing the efforts to establish an equitable relationship with the environment? Architecture serves as an expression of attitudes, and since sustainability has become a fundamental value, it is worth looking at whether or not it has produced an aesthetic transformation.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Killora Bay House / Lara Maeseele + Tanner Architects

Text description provided by the architects. Overlooking the D'Entrecasteaux Channel, Killora Bay is a seasonal holiday home designed for a young family and friends. The house siting and form is heavily conditioned by its delicate environmental setting. Populated by a dense canopy of Tasmanian White Gums and stands of Grass Trees, the site is a sanctuary for the Forty Spotted Pardalote. This necessitated a planning condition limiting the building envelope to a predetermined site and 18m diameter ‘footprint’ on the southern corner of the site – which shares a boundary to the road behind.
INTERIOR DESIGN
ArchDaily

Caspers House / Glamuzina Architects + Dessein Parke

Manufacturers: APL NZ, Artemide, Dulux, Inlite, vogue ceramics. Text description provided by the architects. Casper’s House is a small ‘blurple’ holiday home in Tairua, New Zealand, for a family of four, several pets who travel, and an interchangeable raft of guests. It was designed in response to the prevailing trend in New Zealand beach house design for white and timber - drawing instead on the experimentation and associated freedoms of the mid-century Fire Island homes where daring forms concealed complex layered interiors.
HOME & GARDEN
ArchDaily

Avandaro 333 Residential Complex / Zozaya Arquitectos

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the heart of Avándaro, Valle de Bravo, Avándaro 333 is a housing project developed on a 17,000m2 site, which is conceived from two fundamental firsts; The consolidation of an active and collaborative community and respecting the natural context in which the project is immersed, resulting in contemporary architecture with awareness and memory, in synergy with the vernacular architecture of the region and integrating nature to the maximum so that the user can enjoy the forest, the views and the proximity to the town of Avándaro.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Maison Q / Nghia-Architect

Text description provided by the architects. Our architects were given the assignment to design a house for a family of four on just 30sqm of land that's tucked away in a small alley in Hoang Mai, Hanoi. The team decided to name this project, Maison Q. This house has all the common characteristics of a typical townhouse in Hanoi, which usually are located in difficult-to-spot alleyways.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Bricks on The move Building / Ákaran Architects

Text description provided by the architects. A stack of four cubes, Zomorrod 11 stands firmly at the heart of a traffic junction in Tehran. The design has incorporated the use of geometric brick pattern modules following a strategy by which the exterior façade of the building stretches inside and forms many elements of the interior; from the lowest parking level at -5 through to the top.
DESIGN
ArchDaily

Ballen House / LCLA Office + Clara Arango

Text description provided by the architects. A house composed of two separate structures linked by a path and a large garden in a forest clearing. What could have been a single larger house, was developed as dispersed volumes positioned in the steep slope, each one situated in a unique way in relation to the topographic features of the beautiful site. Each structure is clearly different, yet they all share concrete formwork and custom made stainless steel details.
ENTERTAINMENT
ArchDaily

Artisan House / MOCO

Structural Engineering: SSK Engineering Consultant. Text description provided by the architects. The Artisan House is an extension to an existing one-story house which is intended to be a private gallery for the owner's art collection and additional space for family activities. The location of this house is part of the gated community that is made of multiple large houses next to each other. The existing house is one of the two habitations in the same plot in which they lived together with their parent.
VISUAL ART
ArchDaily

Woodthorpe Stables / Delve

Manufacturers: Nordlux, Arcturus Stones, DASK Timber, Dream Team London, James Elliot Marble, Mud Finishes. Text description provided by the architects. Woodthorpe Stables is an energy-efficient conversion of a Victorian property in Godalming, Surrey, UK using natural materials and led by sustainable principles. The design and self-build was led by homeowner and architect, Ed Martin of Delve Architects for his young family. The property had been converted to residential use in the 1950s yet vacant since 2015 was in dire condition with single glazing, no insulation to the floor, walls or roof, and sparse electrics and lighting. Yet with the historic stone walls in sturdy condition, a recently retiled roof and especially with environmental considerations the decision was made to retrofit the stables into a modern eco-home. Completed in 2021 after a six month construction period the work strips the stables back to their original character and extends out from this using Douglas fir timber framing, adding 25sqm of space for two bedroom home with open plan living spaces, courtyard, playroom, larder and utility room.
LANDSCAPING

Comments / 0

Community Policy