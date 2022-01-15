A's Hire Brad Ausmus As Bench Coach

New A’s bench coach Brad Ausmus joined Ben & Woods on Wednesday morning! Listen here as Brad talks about the process of taking the Oakland job, working alongside Mark Kotsay, how difficult it is to be a coach during a lockout, and MUCH more!
Jonathan Papelbon joined Rob Bradford on the Live BP podcast to make it clear he has no intention of following in the footsteps of his former teammate Jon Lester, saying he will never announce his retirement.
The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
The Orioles’ developing farm system continues to reflect well in national rankings. Five Baltimore prospects ranked among Baseball America’s top 100 preseason prospects, including four of their past five first-round picks. Catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ first overall selection in 2019, retained his status as the game’s top prospect after moving into that echelon last season. At No. 6, ...
New York Mets manager Buck Showalter’s long and winding search for a bench coach is over, according to MLB Network’s Jon Heyman:. Mets are hiring Glenn Sherlock for bench coach. Sherlock is a longtime Showalter coach (for Yankees and D-Backs) and previously coached for Mets. Was on Pirates coaching staff last year.
The New York Mets are set to bring back Glenn Sherlock as their new bench coach, according to a report. Sherlock served as the club's first base coach, third base coach, and catching instructor under Terry Collins from 2017-19. The 61-year-old has a long history with new manager Buck Showalter...
Francisco Liriano has decided to retire after 14 Major League seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates. The retirement was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, who also shared a statement from the 38-year-old pitcher. “I have spent some time recently reflecting on my career and thinking...
