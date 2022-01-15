ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

A's Hire Brad Ausmus As Bench Coach

RealGM
 4 days ago

Brad Ausmus, former manager of the Detroit Tigers and the Los Angeles Angels, has...

baseball.realgm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Ausmus
Person
Chris Cron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Coaching#The Detroit Tigers#The Los Angeles Angels#The Oakland Athletics#A
Chicago Tribune

Column: Baseball’s lockout is spoiling the best part of winter for anxious Cubs and White Sox fans

The middle of January traditionally signals the changing of the seasons in Chicago, a time to wash away the gloom of another Bears disaster and start thinking warm thoughts. In most years, the sidewalks are caked in ice, another polar vortex is plunging down from the Arctic and the Cubs and White Sox are holding their annual fan fests at a downtown hotel, celebrating the past while hyping the ...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Detroit Tigers
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
The Baltimore Sun

Orioles have two of MLB’s top six prospects, five of top 100 in Baseball America rankings

The Orioles’ developing farm system continues to reflect well in national rankings. Five Baltimore prospects ranked among Baseball America’s top 100 preseason prospects, including four of their past five first-round picks. Catcher Adley Rutschman, the Orioles’ first overall selection in 2019, retained his status as the game’s top prospect after moving into that echelon last season. At No. 6, ...
MLB
RealGM

Mets To Bring Back Glenn Sherlock As New Bench Coach

The New York Mets are set to bring back Glenn Sherlock as their new bench coach, according to a report. Sherlock served as the club's first base coach, third base coach, and catching instructor under Terry Collins from 2017-19. The 61-year-old has a long history with new manager Buck Showalter...
MLB
RealGM

Francisco Liriano Announces Retirement After 14 Seasons

Francisco Liriano has decided to retire after 14 Major League seasons, mostly with the Minnesota Twins and Pittsburgh Pirates. The retirement was first reported by Robert Murray of FanSided, who also shared a statement from the 38-year-old pitcher. “I have spent some time recently reflecting on my career and thinking...
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy