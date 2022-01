WEDNESDAY, Jan. 19, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- The Biden administrations plans to announce Wednesday that it will send 400 million free nonsurgical N95 masks to community health centers and pharmacies across the country so more Americans can get the masks that are most protective against COVID-19. The move follows updated mask guidance issued by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week that acknowledged cloth masks do not offer as much protection as surgical masks or respirators. ...

