On Jan. 14, Southport placed 2nd at the IHSGW State Championship. The Cardinals also had two athletes crowned State Champions! K’Yla Johnson (State Champ | #113) and AvaLynn Mosconi (State Champ | #182) both won their weight classes on Friday night to become the first Girls Wrestling state champions in school history! Congratulations to those two girls, along with AnnaMae Mosconi (5th place | #106) on representing Southport Wrestling at the IHSGW State Championship and placing 2nd in the state with just three athletes.

