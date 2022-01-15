Watch Yale vs. Cornell: TV channel, live stream info, start time

In what is threatening to become a tradition, multiple No. 1 seeds from my Friday bracket lost on Saturday. This time, it was Baylor and LSU. Despite being the first team ranked No. 1 in the polls to lose two home games in a week, the Bears, who were the No. 1 overall seed Friday before their home loss to Oklahoma State, are still a No. 1 seed for now because of the quality of their wins and their schedule. Obviously, they need to turn that around to stay on the top line. The Bears are the No. 2 overall seed and Auburn, winners of 13 straight games, is the new No. 1 national seed.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 1 DAY AGO