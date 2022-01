Florida State honored Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski before the Seminoles hosted the No. 6 Blue Devils on Tuesday night by announcing a donation to the Emily K Center, a philanthropic organization near the Duke campus named in honor of Krzyzewski's mother. The Seminoles' fans also gave him a standing ovation as he prepared to coach his final game at the Donald L. Tucker Center as Duke's head coach.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 9 HOURS AGO