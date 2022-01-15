ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tsunami warning for American Samoa canceled

By Elizabeth Ufi
The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center (PTWC) reported a tsunami warning for American Samoa that was generated by volcanic activity in Tonga. There is currently no tsunami threat to Hawaii.

