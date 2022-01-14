ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

No Lights, No Heat, No Money - That's Life in Ukraine During Cyber Warfare

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - Hackers who defaced and interrupted access to numerous Ukrainian government websites https://www.reuters.com/world/europe/exclusive-hackers-likely-used-software-administration-rights-third-party-hit-2022-01-14 on Friday could be setting the stage for more serious cyberattacks that would disrupt the lives of ordinary Ukrainians, experts said. "As tensions grow, we can expect more aggressive cyber activity in Ukraine and potentially...

www.usnews.com

Daily Beast

Russian Citizens Are Now Being Prepped for Nuclear War

The rhetoric on Kremlin-funded state television is amping up the sense of urgency around Russian President Vladimir Putin’s NATO “ultimatum.” Olga Skabeeva, the host of state TV show 60 Minutes, said Tuesday: “The level of anxiety has reached its maximum. We’re 20 days away from the expiration of the ultimatum and the stakes are rising, even though it seems they couldn’t be any higher.”
MILITARY
Washington Post

Even if Putin doesn’t seize all of Ukraine, he has a larger strategy. The U.S. needs one, too.

John R. Bolton served as national security adviser under President Donald Trump and is the author of “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir.”. Russia’s focus on Ukraine is certainly intense. The Kremlin has massed troops and equipment along their common border; launched major cyberattacks against Kyiv’s government computer systems; planted operatives in the eastern Donbas region who could stage false-flag operations as pretexts for Russian invasion; and escalated a long-standing insistence that Ukraine is not a legitimate sovereign state.
POLITICS
The Guardian

Why Putin is acting like a man who has run out of time

Vladimir Putin has deployed his troops to the border with Ukraine, delivered impossible demands on Europe and appears ready to launch a new offensive to establish his domination over Kyiv. Putin is said to feel a “historical mission” to reverse Ukraine’s drift towards the west, despite his own role in...
POLITICS
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Washington Examiner

Russian economy shudders amid Ukraine war fears

Russian stock values on the Moscow Exchange's benchmark RTS Index fell on Tuesday to their lowest value since February 2021. As Kommersant reports, since last week, the Russian markets have lost 13%-15% in value. Things are not moving in the right direction: The RTS ended Tuesday 7.3% down on Monday's close. The market tremors are seen by analysts as a response to escalating concern over the prospect of a new Russian invasion of Ukraine and associated Western sanctions threats.
ECONOMY
Slate

The Flare-Up Russian Troops Suppressed This Week Is a Grim Sign for the Future

It’s a story that’s played out time and again across the world: An economically stagnating and repressive government hikes prices on essential products, like food or fuel, or imposes social service cuts and other austerity measures. The populace, a significant portion of whom live in poverty or deprivation, takes to the streets. The catalyzing event becomes a metonymy for other sources of anger with the central government—corruption, police and military brutality, a ravaged job market—and the rallies massively increase in number. Clashes break out between citizens and police, and the head of state is forced to address the turmoil. Some of the most famous examples of this have been seen in France and Chile—but a more significant portent may be gauged from the recent unrest in Kazakhstan.
POLITICS
The Independent

Germany could halt Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine

Germany may consider halting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline if Russia attacks Ukraine, Chancellor Olaf Scholz signalled on Tuesday, as pressure grew on his government to take a more hawkish stance on the Kremlin.Mr Scholz met NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in Berlin to discuss the next steps after talks between Russia and Western states on the Kremlin’s deployment of troops along Ukraine’s border ended without a breakthrough last week.Mr Scholz has previously said Germany is open to sanctions in the event of a Russian attack on Ukraine, with everything on the table - which would include the Nord Stream 2...
ECONOMY
Ars Technica

Russia says it has neutralized the cutthroat REvil ransomware gang

Russian law enforcement authorities said on Friday that they have arrested 14 people associated with REvil, a top ransomware group that has disrupted critical operations of wealthy targets and held their data hostage. The action, carried out by Russia’s FSB, the successor agency to the KGB, is a rare example...
CELEBRITIES
Reuters

Britain says it is supplying anti-tank weapons to Ukraine

LONDON, Jan 17 (Reuters) - Britain said on Monday it had begun supplying Ukraine with anti-tank weapons to help it defend itself from a potential invasion, during a stand-off with Russia which has massed troops near the Ukrainian border. Western countries say they fear Russia is preparing a pretext for...
MILITARY
NBC News

White House warns Russian invasion of Ukraine may be imminent

WASHINGTON — The White House believes Russia could launch an invasion of Ukraine at any moment, press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday, warning that an “extremely dangerous situation” is building along the Ukrainian border. "We believe we're now at a stage where Russia could at any point...
POTUS

