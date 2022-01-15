ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Catalent, Baxter, AbbVie

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Latest research study released by HTF MI "Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in...

www.atlantanews.net

atlantanews.net

BFSI Crisis Management Market is All Set to Reach $31.15 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "BFSI Crisis Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), and Application (Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Risk & Compliance Management, Crisis Communication, Incident Management & Response, and Others), and End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hair Loss Products Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck

The Hair Loss Products Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Hair Loss Products industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are L?Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Rohto, Lifes2Good, Gerolymatos International, Toppik, Nanogen, Oxford BioLabs Ltd., Ultrax Labs, Avalon Natural Products, Bayer, Pharma Medico, Kirkland Signature, Phyto Ales Group, Amplixin, Kerafiber, Phyto, Keranique, DS Healthcare Group, Kaminomoto, Softto, Bawang & Zhang Guang 101.
HAIR CARE
atlantanews.net

Global Acoustic Camera Market To Be Driven By Hi-Tech Innovation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Acoustic Camera Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global acoustic camera market, assessing the market based on its segments like array type measurement, service, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ELECTRONICS
atlantanews.net

Functional Beverages Market Is Estimated to reach $200,080.3 million by 2030

The functional beverages market share is expected to reach $200,080.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2030. Functional beverages are nonalcoholic drinks which provides physical and mental health benefits and promote the state of health and well-being. Raw fruit, vitamins, herbs, vegetables, amino acid, probiotics, milk and some artificial additives are used to formulate the functional beverages.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Expert view: Biomaterials Market still promises to grow by 11.8-GR

Global biomaterials market is expected to reach $139 billion by 2022, from $62 billion in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 11.8% from 2016 to 2022, according to Allied Market Research. Metallic biomaterials segment is expected to contribute significantly to the global market revenue until 2022. North America held the leading position in the global market in 2015, and is expected to maintain its lead throughout the study period.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Herbicides Market Statistics 2025: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Herbicides market by type, mode of action, and crop type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of $7,998.9 million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
AGRICULTURE
atlantanews.net

Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market size is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, at CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 517 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Aerospace Foam Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation

Aerospace Foam Market was valued at $4,584 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $7,482 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023. On the basis of type segment, polyurethane foam occupied more than two-fifths share in 2016. Aerospace foams are materials...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Radiology Information System Market 2028 | Top Impacting Factors That Could Escalate Market's Rapid Growth

According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Radiology Information System Market by Type (Integrated Radiology Information Systems, and Standalone Radiology Information Systems), by Component (Services, Software, and Hardware), by Deployment Mode (Web-Based, On-Premise, and Cloud-Based), and by End User (Hospitals, Office-Based Physicians, Emergency Healthcare Service Providers, and Others) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2022-2028". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

White Cement Market to Generate $10,904.1 Million By 2025 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "White Cement Market Forecast by Type (White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, and Others) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." According to the report, the global white cement market generated $7.97 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $10.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Acromegaly - Market Outlook, Epidemiology, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast Report - 2020 To 2030"

Amryt, a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today presents long-term safety and efficacy data from the open-label extension (OLE) of its global Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority clinical trial that compared Mycapssa® (oral octreotide capsules) to long-acting iSRLs for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly. The MPOWERED trial was designed to support the marketing authorization application for Mycapssa® by the EMA which is currently under evaluation. Mycapssa® is approved in the United States for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide. Source: Amryt Pharma plc.
HEALTH
atlantanews.net

Silicon Carbide (SiC) Power Devices Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the silicon carbide (SiC) power devices market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the silicon carbide (SiC) power devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 18%-20%. In this market, nanotechnology is the largest segment by application. Players can benefit from the available opportunities like increasing sales of electric and hybrid electric vehicles.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Sensor Patch Market: An Exclusive Study on Upcoming Trends and Growth Opportunities

Opportunities in the sensor patch market have evolved through a number of stages. Lucintel has found the future of this market to be promising; the sensor patch market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 40%-42%. Request Sample Pages by clicking below https://www.lucintel.com/sensor-patch-market.aspx. Abbott Laboratories, iRhythm Technologies, DexCom, Proteus...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aviation Lubricants Market to reach $2.84 billion by 2027 || NYCO , LANXESS, Nye Lubricants , ROCOL , JET-LUBE

The global aviation lubricants market was valued at $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Lubricants are used to reduce friction and wear between two moving parts/surface of aircrafts. Lubrication plays a vital role in safe operation of any type of aircraft and has to be replaced periodically as a part of maintenance process. In addition, use of lubricants allows aircrafts to operate at ultimate performance and efficiency.
INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Enterprise Content Management System Market 2022 | Market Shares, Revenue, Topmost Industry Competitor Analysis

The global enterprise content management system market was estimated at $28.16 billion in 2016 and is expected to hit $94.09 billion by 2023, registering a CAGR of 19.2% from 2017 to 2023. Major industry players - Oracle Corporation, Hyland Software, Inc., OpenText Corporation, Alfresco Software, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Fabasoft, Lexmark...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Isostatic Pressing Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.97 Billion by 2027 | Asia-Pacific would Exhibit the Highest CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering (Services and Systems), Type (Hot Isostatic Pressing and Cold Isostatic Pressing), HIP Capacity (Small-Sized HIP, Medium-Sized HIP, and Large-Sized HIP), CIP Process Type (Dry-Bag Pressing and Wet-Bag Pressing), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Precision Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Power, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

According to the "Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
MARKETS

