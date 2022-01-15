Contract Manufacture Organization (CMO) Market To Explore Excellent Growth In Future | Catalent, Baxter, AbbVie

Amryt, a global, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to acquiring, developing and commercializing novel treatments for rare diseases, today presents long-term safety and efficacy data from the open-label extension (OLE) of its global Phase 3 MPOWERED non-inferiority clinical trial that compared Mycapssa® (oral octreotide capsules) to long-acting iSRLs for maintenance of biochemical response in patients with acromegaly. The MPOWERED trial was designed to support the marketing authorization application for Mycapssa® by the EMA which is currently under evaluation. Mycapssa® is approved in the United States for long-term maintenance treatment in acromegaly patients who have responded to and tolerated treatment with injectable octreotide or lanreotide. Source: Amryt Pharma plc.

