Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants DSV Panalpina, Sinotrans, CEVA Logistics

 4 days ago

The latest launched report on Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL) Market delivers a transformation framework to understand how megatrends affect industry growth, taking into account the major disrupting forces creating uncertainties for every organisation in the Logistics Services (3PL and 4PL). Based on these outcomes, HTF MI outline plan for these...

Herbicides Market Statistics 2025: Major Factors that can Increase the Global Demand

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled,"Herbicides market by type, mode of action, and crop type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 - 2025,"the global herbicide market size is expected to reach an overall market revenue of $7,998.9 million by 2025, by growing at a CAGR of 4.8% during the forecast period.
White Cement Market to Generate $10,904.1 Million By 2025 | Major Companies, Strategies and New Trends

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "White Cement Market Forecast by Type (White Portland Cement, White Masonry Cement, and Others) and End Use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2025." According to the report, the global white cement market generated $7.97 billion in 2017 and is estimated to garner $10.90 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report offers a detailed analysis of the key segments, top investment pockets, changing dynamics, market size & estimations, and competitive scenario.
Smart Factory Market 2028 | Seeking New Highs Current Trends and Growth Rivers

Smart factory technology market is segmented into information technology system, enterprise resource planning (ERP), manufacturing execution system and industrial control system. Enterprise resource planning (ERP) is the largest revenue generating segment due to the usage of software applications to embody the processes and products, relationships between activities & functions, procedures and information flow.
Global Plant-Based Milk Market Is Expected To Take A Strong Growth & Will Reach The Market Size Of USD 25 Billion By 2026

Plant based milk is an alternative to Dairy Milk, which is made from base ingredients like Soy, Almond, Oat, Rice, Coconut, Cashew, Hazelnut, Hemp, Pea and others. It is of two types, Plain Milk or Flavoured Milk. Flavoured plant milks come in varied flavours like Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Coffee, Hazelnut, Mocha, Berry, Banana, Coconut and others. The global climatic changes, increasing deforestation, lactose intolerance, gastric problems, indigestion and animal cruelty has led to a push to the vegan or plant based food products. Given this reasons, increasingly people around the globe are turning vegetarian, vegan, or even flexitarian. The vegan trend is in the air, due to its large presence over various social media platforms over the internet. It plays a pivotal role in luring the young demographics to turn to plant based milk.
Hair Loss Products Market Rewriting Long Term Growth Story | Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck

The Hair Loss Products Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Hair Loss Products industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are L?Oreal, Unilever, Taisho, Henkel, Merck, Shiseido, Johnson & Johnson Consumer Inc., Rohto, Lifes2Good, Gerolymatos International, Toppik, Nanogen, Oxford BioLabs Ltd., Ultrax Labs, Avalon Natural Products, Bayer, Pharma Medico, Kirkland Signature, Phyto Ales Group, Amplixin, Kerafiber, Phyto, Keranique, DS Healthcare Group, Kaminomoto, Softto, Bawang & Zhang Guang 101.
Soft Robotics Market Sales is Expected to Reach $3.41 Billion by 2027, Surge in Innovation of Next-Generation Healthcare Technology, Drives the Growth

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Soft Robotics Market by Type (Soft Grippers, Cobots, Inflated Robotics, and Exoskeleton), Component (Hardware and Software), and End User (Healthcare, Advanced Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Logistics, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." According to a report, the global soft robotics market size was valued at $573.8 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach at $3.41 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 30.7% from 2020 to 2027.The considerable investments in the healthcare sector primarily drive the soft robotics market growth. Besides, rapid automation of industries creates lucrative opportunities for the development of new soft robots; thereby, fueling the market growth.
Aviation Lubricants Market to reach $2.84 billion by 2027 || NYCO , LANXESS, Nye Lubricants , ROCOL , JET-LUBE

The global aviation lubricants market was valued at $2.24 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $2.84 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.2%. Lubricants are used to reduce friction and wear between two moving parts/surface of aircrafts. Lubrication plays a vital role in safe operation of any type of aircraft and has to be replaced periodically as a part of maintenance process. In addition, use of lubricants allows aircrafts to operate at ultimate performance and efficiency.
Restaurant Furniture Market May See a Big Move: Major Giants Knoll, Lacquer Craft, Universal Furniture

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Global Restaurant Furniture Market 2022-2030. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Restaurant Furniture market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Well Intervention Market Growth Opportunities Analysis with Emerging Trends during COVID-19

Significant development of the end-use industries, such as mining, manufacturing, offshore, automotive, and building & construction, and others, is fueling the demand for oil and gas products, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the well intervention market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for enhancing the production of oil & gas by oil & gas companies to fulfill the increasing demand is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from burning of conventional fuels and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the coming years.
Isostatic Pressing Market Size is Expected to Reach $7.97 Billion by 2027 | Asia-Pacific would Exhibit the Highest CAGR

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Isostatic Pressing Market by Offering (Services and Systems), Type (Hot Isostatic Pressing and Cold Isostatic Pressing), HIP Capacity (Small-Sized HIP, Medium-Sized HIP, and Large-Sized HIP), CIP Process Type (Dry-Bag Pressing and Wet-Bag Pressing), Application (Automotive, Aerospace & Defense, Medical, Precision Machine Manufacturing, Energy & Power, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
Articaine Hydrochloride Market Technology & Competitive Landscape Report with Focus on Key Markets and Methods

Increase in application of articaine hydrochloride owning to its quick effect and better efficacy than other anaesthetic drugs has fuelled the market growth. For instance, in patients with hypokalemic sensory overstimulation, articaine is more effective than lidocaine. Furthermore, the growing prevalence of dental disorders due to junk food and increasing geriatric population boost the articaine hydrochloride market. In addition, the increasing trend of cosmetic dentistry and rising disposable income are anticipated to boost the market growth. However, the high costs of dental procedures and unfavourable reimbursement policies are anticipated to hinder the market growth. Ongoing R&D activities related to articaine hydrochloride and dental procedures are anticipated to present new opportunities for the market.
Vinyl Ester Market Business Dimension Surge Prospects and Development Evaluation up to 2030

The global vinyl ester industry generated $1.1 billion in 2020, and is anticipated to generate $2.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2030. Increase in demand for flue gas desulfurization installation and rise in demand from corrosion-resistant pipes and storage tanks drive the growth of the global vinyl ester market. However, shortage of skilled labor and lack of standards hinder the market growth. On the other hand, Implementation of stringent environmental regulations presents new opportunities in the coming years.
At a CAGR 29.2% Container Security Market Size to Garner $7.57 Billion by 2030

The global container security industry was estimated at $571.47 million in 2020 and is anticipated to hit $7.57 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 29.2% from 2021 to 2030. Major industry players - Alert Logic, Aqua Security, Capsule8, Cloud Passage, Nev Vector, Qualys, Trend Micro, Twist lock, StackRox, and Sysdig.
Facility Management (FM) Services Market May See a Big Move | Major Giants Compass Group, Aramark, Sodexo

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Facility Management (FM) Services Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Compass Group, Cushman & Wakefield, Macro, Aramark, CB Richard Ellis, ISS, Sodexo, Apleona HSG, Cofely Besix, GDI, OCS Group, KnightFM, Continuum Services, Jones Lang LaSalle, Camelot Facility Solutions, Veranova Properties, Brookfield Global Integrated Solutions, Global Facility Management and Construction, NG&G Facility Services & Updater Services etc.
Professional Services Automation Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Wrike, Infor, Oracle

HTF MI introduce new research on Worldwide Professional Services Automation covering micro level of analysis by competitors and key business segments. The Worldwide Professional Services Automation explores comprehensive study on various segments like opportunities, size, development, innovation, sales and overall growth of major players. The research is carried out on primary and secondary statistics sources and it consists both qualitative and quantitative detailing. Some of the Major Key players profiled in the study are Infor, Clarizen, Replicon, Proactive Software Ltd, Oracle Corp., Financialforce, Projector PSA, Inc., Autotask Corporation, Wrike, Inc., Workfront, Inc., Mavenlink, Unanet, Deltek, Inc. & SAP SE ADR.
Switzerland Reinsurance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Swiss Re, Scor Switzerlan, Euler Hermes Reinsurance

Latest Study on Industrial Growth of Switzerland Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023 Market 2021-2027. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Switzerland Reinsurance: Key trends and Opportunities to 2023 market. The report contains different market predictions related to revenue size, production, CAGR, Consumption, gross margin, price, and other substantial factors. While emphasizing the key driving and restraining forces for this market, the report also offers a complete study of the future trends and developments of the market. It also examines the role of the leading market players involved in the industry including their corporate overview, financial summary and SWOT analysis.
Global Supply Chain As A Service Software Market Forecast Unveils Appealing Opportunities Over 2022-2029| United Parcel Service, Ceva Logistics, Accenture, Geodis (Sncf MobilitéS Group)

Global Supply Chain as a Service Software Market 2029 report estimates the growth scale and the Market value based on Market dynamics, growth-inducing factors. The complete knowledge is based on the latest business news, opportunities, and trends. Supply Chain as a Service Software market report contains a complete Market analysis and vendor aspect in addition to a SWOT analysis of the key vendors. To get better perspectives of the global Supply Chain as a Service Software market, relevant charts and graphs are included in the report. There are different factors behind the growth of industries. Market research studies carried out in this report are very considerate which assist businesses to make better decisions and develop superior strategies about production, marketing, sales, and promotion.
Vehicle Wireless Communication Technology Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Continental, Qualcomm, Autotalks

The Latest research study released by HTF MI "Global Vehicle Wireless Communication Technology Market" with 100+ pages of analysis on business Strategy taken up by key and emerging industry players and delivers know how of the current market development, landscape, technologies, drivers, opportunities, market viewpoint and status. Understanding the segments helps in identifying the importance of different factors that aid the market growth. Some of the Major Companies covered in this Research are Continental AG, Qualcomm, NXP Semiconductors, Bosch, HUAWEI, Kapsch, Askey, Ficosa, Savari, LACROIX City, Cohda Wireless, Autotalks, Lear(Arada), Commsignia, HARMAN & Danlaw etc.
