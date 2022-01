Cancer immunotherapy, also known as biologic therapy, helps in cancer treatment by boosting the immunity of the body to fight against cancer. In this type of therapy antibodies and live viruses are introduced in the body that slows the growth of cancer cells. In addition, it also helps the immune system destroy the cancer cells. The major factors that drive the growth of this market include increase in incidence of cancers, growth in geriatric population, and rise in cancer R&D. However, shortage of skilled labor and lack of awareness about cancer immunotherapy is projected to restrain the market growth during the forecast period.

