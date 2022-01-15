Telehealth and Patient Monitoring Market to Eyewitness Huge Growth by 2030 | Aeon Global Health, Cardiomedix, InTouch Health, Roche

Plant based milk is an alternative to Dairy Milk, which is made from base ingredients like Soy, Almond, Oat, Rice, Coconut, Cashew, Hazelnut, Hemp, Pea and others. It is of two types, Plain Milk or Flavoured Milk. Flavoured plant milks come in varied flavours like Chocolate, Strawberry, Vanilla, and Coffee, Hazelnut, Mocha, Berry, Banana, Coconut and others. The global climatic changes, increasing deforestation, lactose intolerance, gastric problems, indigestion and animal cruelty has led to a push to the vegan or plant based food products. Given this reasons, increasingly people around the globe are turning vegetarian, vegan, or even flexitarian. The vegan trend is in the air, due to its large presence over various social media platforms over the internet. It plays a pivotal role in luring the young demographics to turn to plant based milk.

AGRICULTURE ・ 7 HOURS AGO