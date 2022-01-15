Ethanolamine $794 million in 2017 CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global canned food market size was at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $33.2 billion from 2018 to 2026. Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.

