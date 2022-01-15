ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Ethanolamine $794 million in 2017 CAGR of 5.6% from 2018 to 2025

atlantanews.net
 4 days ago

According to the Ethanolamine Market report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the...

www.atlantanews.net

Comments / 0

Related
atlantanews.net

Skin Barrier Market Is Projected to Reach $1,191.5 Million by 2026 | Key Drivers, Growth Analysis, and Current Trends

According to the "Skin Barrier Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026", report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
BEAUTY & FASHION
atlantanews.net

BFSI Crisis Management Market is All Set to Reach $31.15 Billion by 2027

Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "BFSI Crisis Management Market by Component (Solution and Services), Deployment Type (On-premises and Cloud), Enterprise Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)), and Application (Disaster Recovery & Business Continuity, Risk & Compliance Management, Crisis Communication, Incident Management & Response, and Others), and End User (Banks, Insurance Companies, and Others) : Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027." The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, key segments, major investment pockets, competitive landscape, and investment feasibility.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Plasma Fractionation Market is Expected to Reach $23,006 Million by 2027, Registering at a CAGR of 6.2%.

According to the "Plasma Fractionation Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Global Acoustic Camera Market To Be Driven By Hi-Tech Innovation In The Forecast Period Of 2021-2026

The new report by Expert Market Research titled, 'Global Acoustic Camera Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Report and Forecast 2021-2026', gives an in-depth analysis of the global acoustic camera market, assessing the market based on its segments like array type measurement, service, application, and major regions. The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter's Five Forces models.
ELECTRONICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Oregon State
atlantanews.net

Influenza Vaccine Market is Registering at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2021 to 2030 | Current Trends and Growth Opportunity

According to the "Influenza Vaccine Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030" report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Security Information and Event Management Market Projected to Raise at a CAGR of 10.1%

Rise in concerns over IT security and increase in cybercrime have urged organizations to invest in more efficient security systems, as the threat landscape is becoming more complex with the occurrence of mobile devices and rise in adoption of cloud services. In addition, increase in adoption of Bring Your Own Device (BYOD) trend drives the growth in the global SIEM market.
BUSINESS
texasguardian.com

Beverage Packaging Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2030

The players in beverage packaging are shifting their focus toward environment friendly materials , curb plastic pollution caused by single use plastic bottles. According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Beverage Packaging Market by Packaging Material (Glass, Metal, Plastic and Paperboard), Beverage Type (Alcoholic Beverages and Non-Alcoholic Beverages), and Packaging Type (Bottle, Can, Cartons and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026.
DRINKS
atlantanews.net

Top Drive Systems Market Analysis Report 2021-2028

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " Top Drive Systems Market by Type (Electric Top Drives, Hydraulic Top Drives), Application (Onshore Application, Offshore), Vessel Types (Jackup Rigs, Semisubmersible Rigs, Drillships) - Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028 " The research provides an in-detailed examination of market trends and...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cagr#Market Trends#Product Market#Ethanolamine Market#Lamea#Basf Se#Huntsman Corporation#The Dow Chemical Company#Akzo Nobel N V#Daicel Corporation#Ineos Group Ag#Koch Industries
atlantanews.net

Canned Food Market to Register a Stout Growth $124.8 billion by End 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Canned food Market by Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2026," the global canned food market size was at $91.4 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $124.8 billion by 2026, with a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period. The market is expected to exhibit an incremental revenue opportunity of $33.2 billion from 2018 to 2026. Fruits, vegetables, meals, seafood, meat, soups & sauces, beans, sweets & desserts, lentils, and pastas are the most popular canned foods preferred by consumers due to their taste, nutrition and/or convenience. Canned foods are the popular choice for breakfast, snack, and dessert among health-conscious consumers. Due to busy lifestyle, consumers have been shifting their preference toward the consumption of convenience food products. Owing to the high nutritional content in the canned food products and wide range of product types available, they have become one of the most preferred convenience food choices among consumers.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Aerospace Foam Market Report With Useful Insights on to Which Sectors Holding the Largest Industry Share with Players - BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation

Aerospace Foam Market was valued at $4,584 million in 2016, and is expected to garner $7,482 million by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period 2017 - 2023. On the basis of type segment, polyurethane foam occupied more than two-fifths share in 2016. Aerospace foams are materials...
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Lip Balm Market 2022: Rising with Immense Development Trends across the Globe by 2028

The Lip Balm Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2022-2028. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Lip Balm industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Mentholatum, Maybelline, Nivea, Kiehl, MAC, DHC, SHISEIDO, Lancome, Neutrogena, CHANEL, Yue sai, Max Factor, Elizabeth Arden, Clinique, MARY KAY, L'Oreal, NUXE, Revlon, Burt's Bees, Blistex, Vaseline, EOS, Carmex, Labello, ChapStick, Lip Smacker, AVON, Lypsyl, CARSLAN & Ainuo.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Hydrocephalus Shunts Market Trends, COVID-19 Impact, Growth Drivers, and Forecast 2027

According to the "Hydrocephalus Shunts Market: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027," report published by the Allied Market Research, the study presents impending revenue forecast of the industry for the next few years coupled with imminent market trends and opportunities. Moreover, the study also doles out different logical tables and graphs to identify the complexities of the market. A complete and wide-ranging evaluation of the aspects that drive and restrain the market growth is also provided throughout the study. This detailed exploration of the market size and its proper segmentation help the market players define the prevalent opportunities that are looming large.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
atlantanews.net

Telecom Cloud Market expected to reach $125 Billion by 2030

Rapid expansion of IT organizations and telecommunication industry acts as the key driving force of the global telecom cloud market. Furthermore, the major driver of this evolving market is the modernization of information technology. The modernization process in the IT field represents optimum utilization of the resources and cloud services in reaping out the benefits in a modern and efficient environment. The advancements in the telecom cloud market outlook leads to the idea of more cost-saving methods and boost the idea of innovation.
MARKETS
atlantanews.net

Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market size is projected to reach $784.1 million by 2027, at CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027

This research report will give you deep insights about the Deep Hole Drilling Machines Market and it will also help you in strategic decision making. The final research document is an exhaustive document comprising of 517 pages. All our reports are usually purchased across industries by Executives, Managers, Senior Managers, Strategy people, Directors, Vice Presidents, CXOs, etc. and help them in understanding about the market trends and analysis, competition, industry landscape, market size, market revenue, forecast, COVID-19 impact analysis, SWOT analysis, etc.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Middle East Skin Care Products Market Is Expected to Reach $1.92 Billion by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.8%

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the Middle East skin care products industry was estimated at $1.78 billion in 2019, and is anticipated to hit $1.92 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 5.8% from 2021 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and wavering market trends.
SKIN CARE
atlantanews.net

IVD Market in LAMEA growing at a CAGR of 4.7% | Strategic Analysis and Future Scenarios - 2025

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, LAMEA IVD Market by Product Type, Techniques, Application, and End Users: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023, the LAMEA IVD market was valued at $7,413 million in 2016, and is projected to reach at $10,316 million by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 4.7% from 2017 to 2023. The immunodiagnostics segment accounted for more than two-ninths share of the total market in 2016.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

Well Intervention Market Growth Opportunities Analysis with Emerging Trends during COVID-19

Significant development of the end-use industries, such as mining, manufacturing, offshore, automotive, and building & construction, and others, is fueling the demand for oil and gas products, which, in turn, is expected to drive the growth of the well intervention market during the forecast period. In addition, increase in demand for enhancing the production of oil & gas by oil & gas companies to fulfill the increasing demand is driving the growth of the market, globally. However, implementation of stringent government regulations toward environmental pollution from burning of conventional fuels and rapid development of the electric vehicle sector are the key factors hampering the growth of the global market in the coming years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
atlantanews.net

Coffee Beans Market to Register a CAGR of 6.1% by 2024 | Illycaff S.p.A., Caribou Coffee

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, Coffee Beans Market by Product and End Use: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2024," the global coffee beans market size was valued at $10,471 million in 2017, and is expected to reach $15,635 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2018 to 2024. Europe dominated the global market, accounting for around one-third share of the total revenue.
BUSINESS
atlantanews.net

U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "U.S. Infant and Kids Probiotics Market by Form, Distribution Channel and Age Group: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the U.S. infant and kids probiotics market size was valued at $119.86 million in 2018 and is projected to reach $215.87 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2019 to 2026. The liquid segment was the highest contributor in the market and accounted for approximately 34.8% of the total U.S. infant and kids probiotics market share in 2018.
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy