Humans of Harker: A dog’s best friend

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShaking a bowl of treats in her right hand, Ysabel Chen (12) beckons her dogs, Blaze, Tommy and Almond, across her backyard. Immediately, three blurs of white fur rush towards her, eagerly jumping on her as they reach for the treats. She giggles and asks them to sit before starting to...

harkeraquila.com

thekatynews.com

6 Most Friendly Dog Breeds

Are you considering adding a new pup to your family but want one that is friendly around other dogs and people? Do you want to know which dog breeds are the friendliest and which you should pick if you are trying to socialize them with other dogs or people?. First-time...
PETS
WPFO

Fur-Ever Friend: Willow the dog at Midcoast Humane

Meet Willow! Midcoast Humane says she enjoys long walks and hikes, snuggling on the couch, and playing games to stimulate her beautiful mind. The shelter says she needs to be the only pet so she can have all the attention. If Willow sounds like a good fit for you, please...
PETS
pawtracks.com

The best dog DNA tests to find out your furry friend’s true breed

America is known as the great melting pot. Most of us have mixed ancestry, and with the availability of at-home DNA kits, learning more about our heritage has never been easier. If you’ve ever wondered whether the Greene side of the family comes from England, Ireland, Scotland, or Wales, finding out is as easy as choosing a company, sending in a DNA sample, and accessing your results online. But did you know you can do the same with your dog? If you’ve ever adopted a pup of questionable origin, now you can find out your fur baby’s true breed as easily as you can learn your family’s genetic background. Let’s take a look at the best dog DNA tests to find the perfect match for your pooch.
PETS
TrendHunter.com

Dog-Friendly CBD Chews

A bag of D Oh Gee's CBD chews for dogs contains 100 milligrams of CBD per bag and they provide mind-body support for pets. With 10 milligrams of CBD per bite, dogs are supported with an ingredient that helps to provide relief from environmental stress, all the while caring for joint health.
PETS
FOX43.com

Furry friends with Bella, the dog!

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — This week's furry friend is Bella, the dog!. She is an 11-month-old, shepherd mix. She loves other dogs and people, but chases cats, according to the shelter. She is fully-vetted and spayed. Bella is a "velcro" dog, meaning she wants to be around her owner all...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
petguide.com

Best Gear For When It’s Raining Cats and Dogs

A little rain shouldn’t stop you from taking a wet walk with your pooch. Have a Spring Fling with these awesome products – they’re perfect for poodle puddles!. This nifty water stopper is just like a normal umbrella except the handle is facing up so your pooch is covered by their own personal umbrella. The bottom has a sturdy chain that attaches to your dog’s collar to help keep it in place, and the shaft of the umbrella is also adjustable so you can find the right height for both you and your pup. After a few simple steps, voila – you’re ready to hit those puddles!
PETS
ourquadcities.com

Dog-Friendly Quad Cities

Founder of Dog Friendly Quad Cities Marlo Beard joined us today with one of her furry friends to talk about how her Facebook page can help you become more social.
PETS
civiccentertv.com

I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven’s Diane Reeves saves our furry friends!

I Heart Dogs Rescue and Animal Haven’s mission is to lead the no-kill movement by rescuing rehabilitating, re-homing and providing a place of refuge for homeless dogs, while also providing a haven for the pets belonging to violence survivors. Co-founder Diane Reeves joins us to spread the word and the love of dogs!
ANIMALS
pawtracks.com

This dog tried to upstage his human’s photoshoot and absolutely won

Since Instagram appeared on the scene, it’s practically taken over our lives. From kids to food — and of course our pets — we feel the need to document the highlight reel of our lives and there are plenty of moments we create just for “the Gram.” And when one woman decided it was time to stage an impromptu photoshoot while out playing in the snow, a dog (presumably hers) took matters into its own hands and proceeded to show her what a proper picture sesh looks like.
ANIMALS
Democrat and Chronicle

What’s your favorite dog friendly trail in Rochester and Finger Lakes regions?

Wait a minute! That’s not Rosie, you say? We heard from a reader after featuring last week’s trek in Durand-Eastman Park. The column struck a chord with Tim Golan, who hiked Durand for decades, many of those years with his canine companion, Tana. Sadly, Tana died in 2012. But by all accounts — via news reports, media outlets and Golan himself, Tana was a legend in Durand and elsewhere.
ROCHESTER, NY

