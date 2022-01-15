ATU's Norman Hall Art Gallery offers first exhibit of 2022

ON View – January 8th – February 6th, 2022. A word first on the scene in Scotland in the 1700’s meaning magic spell or the capacity of making things attractive and a most fitting theme for an exhibit where color, staging and imagination create a portrait of beauty and excitement. Hollywood icons and femme fatales of the past hang alongside celebrities with similar reputations of the present while butterflies transform into enchanting works of art. Humor captures the playful seduction of the innocent “pool boy.” A scene no doubt played out in all if not most of the mansions in the hills. Not to mention on the big screen. Glam, with all its allure, seemed the perfect exhibit to embark on a new year, hopefully one filled with much beauty and excitement. And, just for the record, glam is worth 7 points in scrabble and 10 in words with friends. Andrea McCafferty & Kat O’Neill (Co-Owners & Directors)

VISUAL ART ・ 11 DAYS AGO