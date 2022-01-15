ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Basketball

Fasteners, Etc. Postgame Show 1-14-22

The News-Gazette
 4 days ago

www.news-gazette.com

The News-Gazette

Rabbi: Illini great knows ‘what he did was unacceptable’

CHAMPAIGN — Meyers Leonard sat alone in his Miami home one day last spring and thought about ending his life. He and his wife, Elle, agreed she needed to leave Miami for her family’s home in Illinois after receiving online threats of death and sexual assault. He urged his older brother to leave town as well.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
The News-Gazette

Dainja officially joins Illini

CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja committed to Illinois at the end of November not long after entering the transfer portal after a season-plus at Baylor or after taking an unofficial visit to Champaign for the UT Rio Grande Valley game. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward, who was on the bench for...
CHAMPAIGN, IL
State
Michigan State
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Jim Harbaugh News

Jim Harbaugh is once again being linked to the NFL. Although there’s no indication he’s leaving Ann Arbor this offseason at this time, it’s a real possibility. On Monday night, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic had an update on Harbaugh’s situation for the 2022 season. While there are some people who believe he’s torn on going back to the NFL, Michigan is reportedly working on a new deal for its head coach in the meantime.
NFL
The News-Gazette

Illini men's basketball notes: Curbelo dazzles in return from injury

CHAMPAIGN — A majority of those inside State Farm Center on Monday were pleased to see Illinois guard Andre Curbelo checking in with 141/2 minutes remaining in the first half of a matchup between the 17th-ranked Illini and fourth-ranked Purdue. Many of those folks expressed their appreciation for the...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Ballot breakdown | Illini rise before tough home loss

Scott Richey is a reporter covering college basketball at The News-Gazette. His email is srichey@news-gazette.com, and you can follow him on Twitter (@srrichey). Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

Grades are in: Strong efforts all around in Illinois' loss to Purdue

Boilermakers big man Zach Edey was the story of the first half, but Stefanovic’s clutch shooting from beyond the arc ultimately had even more say in the nation’s No. 4 team leaving State Farm Center victorious. He converted 5 of 8 three-point attempts, including one in the second overtime that put Purdue ahead for good, on his way to 22 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The News-Gazette

LIVE! No. 4 Purdue 96, No. 17 Illinois 88 (FINAL)

Illinois suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season in a double-overtime thriller at State Farm Center. We'll have more online later today and in Tuesaday's print edition. Eric Hunter Jr. has two big baskets, both off assists from Trevion Williams, during this second overtime. Illinois needs buckets and stops immediately.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Basketball
Sports
The News-Gazette

No breaks allowed: Five Illini Prairie boys' basketball games to watch

The most competitive area boys’ basketball conference this season only officially started five years ago. But the Illini Prairie Conference is chock full of quality teams this winter. With the postseason a month away, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS shines the spotlight on five Illini Prairie games to watch out for until then:
BASKETBALL
The News-Gazette

Barker withdraws from NFL draft, enters portal

CHAMPAIGN — A day after Illinois learned one of its tight ends would return for the 2022 season in Luke Ford, another Illini tight end made some news on Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Barker announced last month he would declare for the NFL draft, but on Tuesday, Barker wrote in a social media post he will opt out of the 2022 NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.
NFL

