Fasteners, Etc. Postgame Show 1-14-22

CHAMPAIGN — Meyers Leonard sat alone in his Miami home one day last spring and thought about ending his life. He and his wife, Elle, agreed she needed to leave Miami for her family’s home in Illinois after receiving online threats of death and sexual assault. He urged his older brother to leave town as well.
CHAMPAIGN — Dain Dainja committed to Illinois at the end of November not long after entering the transfer portal after a season-plus at Baylor or after taking an unofficial visit to Champaign for the UT Rio Grande Valley game. The 6-foot-9, 270-pound forward, who was on the bench for...
Jim Harbaugh is once again being linked to the NFL. Although there’s no indication he’s leaving Ann Arbor this offseason at this time, it’s a real possibility. On Monday night, Nick Baumgardner of The Athletic had an update on Harbaugh’s situation for the 2022 season. While there are some people who believe he’s torn on going back to the NFL, Michigan is reportedly working on a new deal for its head coach in the meantime.
CHAMPAIGN — A majority of those inside State Farm Center on Monday were pleased to see Illinois guard Andre Curbelo checking in with 141/2 minutes remaining in the first half of a matchup between the 17th-ranked Illini and fourth-ranked Purdue. Many of those folks expressed their appreciation for the...
Others receiving votes: Iowa 56, BYU 50, Davidson 34, Alabama 26, San Diego State 25, Miami 21, Oregon 15, West Virginia 14, Colorado State 13, Texas A&M 10, Oklahoma 7, TCU 4, Indiana 2, North Carolina 2.
Boilermakers big man Zach Edey was the story of the first half, but Stefanovic’s clutch shooting from beyond the arc ultimately had even more say in the nation’s No. 4 team leaving State Farm Center victorious. He converted 5 of 8 three-point attempts, including one in the second overtime that put Purdue ahead for good, on his way to 22 points and tied for the team lead in rebounds with eight.
CHAMPAIGN — Confidence isn’t lacking within the Illinois men’s basketball program. “We showed the entire country we belong,” Illini forward Benjamin Bosmans-Verdonk said. “That we’re not top 25,” Illini guard Alfonso Plummer added. “We’re top 10.”. “In my opinion, we’re top two...
Illinois suffered its first Big Ten loss of the season in a double-overtime thriller at State Farm Center. We'll have more online later today and in Tuesaday's print edition. Eric Hunter Jr. has two big baskets, both off assists from Trevion Williams, during this second overtime. Illinois needs buckets and stops immediately.
The most competitive area boys’ basketball conference this season only officially started five years ago. But the Illini Prairie Conference is chock full of quality teams this winter. With the postseason a month away, preps coordinator COLIN LIKAS shines the spotlight on five Illini Prairie games to watch out for until then:
CHAMPAIGN — A day after Illinois learned one of its tight ends would return for the 2022 season in Luke Ford, another Illini tight end made some news on Tuesday afternoon. Daniel Barker announced last month he would declare for the NFL draft, but on Tuesday, Barker wrote in a social media post he will opt out of the 2022 NFL draft and enter the transfer portal.
