Budget hearings begin ahead of fiscal session

Citizens Budget Commission (CBC) President Andrew S. Rein released this statement on behalf of the CBC:. “Governor Hochul today proposed her Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget amidst continued strong receipts, New Yorkers’ significant needs, and ongoing economic uncertainty. It is unprecedented excellent news that the financial plan is balanced through the whole financial plan period, and prudent choices were made to fund some non-recurring relief, recovery, and capital programs. But New York’s competitiveness, stability, and recovery would be better served by taking steps to restrain recurring spending, to ensure State programs are targeted and managed for results, and to start to roll back last year’s tax increases that made New York’s combined business and top personal income tax rates the highest in the nation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 19 HOURS AGO