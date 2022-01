Rich, tender, with a wide depth of flavor, oxtail is a cut of meat that has been prepared for centuries in parts of Asia, Caribbean islands, South America, and parts of Africa. But what is oxtail exactly? Once only referred to as from the tail of an ox, today the term encompasses meat cut from tails of any kind of cattle. Known today as comfort food in America, this gelatin-rich meat was once known as a throwaway cut or "poor man's food". Now, the prices for oxtail meat have skyrocketed due to its popularity in fine dining, making this once cheap cut of meat almost double and triple in price.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 12 DAYS AGO