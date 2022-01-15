ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Robinson scores 24, leads Fresno State past UNLV 73-68

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Orlando Robinson had 24 points and 11...

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
College Sports
Fresno, CA
Sports
Local
California College Sports
Local
California Basketball
City
Fresno, CA
Fresno, CA
Basketball
Local
California Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fresno State#Unlv#Las Vegas#Ap

Comments / 0

Community Policy