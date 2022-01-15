State parks a sure cure for cabin fever

Make 2022 the year you explore more of the Alaska State Parks. It's a world-class parks system that includes lakes, rivers, campgrounds, public use cabins and much more. Now that the calendar has flipped to the new year, don't forget to get your annual Alaska State Parks parking pass so you can get out and explore the parks system all year. The 2022 annual parking passes are once again $60, and are good for nearly every state park in Alaska. Due to the pandemic, some in-person purchase locations are closed, but you can still order the annual passes at the Alaska State Parks web site. Annual parking passes are convenient so you don't have to pay at kiosks every time you visit a state park property. The windshield sticker allows you to park for free, 365 days a year - it doesn't take too many visits for the annual pass to start paying for itself. Boat launch annual passes are also available for $150 a year.

ALASKA STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO