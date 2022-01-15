See for yourself

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Ulm, MN

Journal
Those in New Ulm who say that Critical Theory will not be in our schools, please read this. The following information has been gathered by the “Center of the American Experiment”:. (QUOTE) The primary vehicle for CRT ideology in the third draft of the Minnesota Department of...

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minneapolis Public Schools will pivot to online instruction for two weeks because the coronavirus has significantly reduced the number of school staff available for in-person learning. Virtual education will begin Friday with students returning to the classroom Jan. 31. Minneapolis joins a growing list of school...
Critical need for nursing staff

Hospital capacity is often referred to a “beds,” but the surge in COVID cases has proven that to be misleading. What really affects capacity, hospital administrators will tell you, is people on staff to treat those in the beds. More than beds these days, hospitals need trained people, nurses especially, to treat those who are sick.
My Son’s School Wants Me to Offer My Expertise for Free

Care and Feeding is Slate’s parenting advice column. Have a question for Care and Feeding? Submit it here or post it in the Slate Parenting Facebook group. I’m a Black woman married to a white man and we have a teenage son together. Our son goes to a private school in the next town over that’s probably 85 percent white, and one of the school’s administrators asked if I could speak to the student body during their Black History Month celebration in February about the importance of creating a racially inclusive community. I’m not an experienced public speaker, but I have some good ideas about how the school could improve in that regard. The only sticking point is the school isn’t willing to pay me to speak, and the admin said, “The speech will provide you with great exposure since it will be broadcast virtually to influential parents and boosters. Also, your speech could help numerous parents see the light, and you can’t put a price tag on that.” This irks me because this school is flush with cash, and I know they’ve paid other (white) speakers before. When I told my son that I wanted to approach the administration about wanting to be paid to do this, he begged me to speak at the event for free and not make a scene that could put a target on his back. I’m not sure how to proceed. Should I take the unpaid speech for the sake of my son?
Make choice for yourself, but protect others

The John Randall letter (COVID should be allowed to run its course, Dec. 15) cannot go unchallenged. For some people COVID-19 is a mild disease, but for others it can be deadly. There is a genetic tendency for some people to get severe COVID-19, but for others that tendency is determined by age, obesity, diabetes, etc.
March for Life Bus trip

NEW ULM — The Cathedral of the Holy Trinity is hosting a bus trip to Minnesota State Capitol in St. Paul for the March for Life on Saturday Jan 22, 2022. This day of prayer starts with optional 7 a.m.. Mass at Cathedral of the Holy Trinity. The coach bus loads at 7:40 A.M. stopping first at the Cathedral of St. Paul for the Prayer for Life followed by a short walk to the MCCL Rally at the State Capitol at noon.
COVID cases continue to rise in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY — COVID-19 cases continue to climb in Brown County, with over 200 confirmed cases reported in the last week. Case numbers have risen each week in January. Brown County Public Health Director Karen Moritz said last week’s case numbers are what the county expects to see in a single month.
There Is No 'Big Quit' in K-12 Education

The full numbers aren’t in yet, but 2021 will likely set a modern record for number of Americans who quit their jobs. Economists have dubbed it the Great Resignation, as millions of employees search for higher pay and better working conditions.  Is this Big Quit happening in education? The data suggest the answer is no. […]
GFW board to discuss signage language

GIBBON — The Gibbon Fairfax Winthrop (GFW) School Board will discuss signage language, get a strategic plan tour and COVID-19 Emergency Temporary Standard updates on Monday, Jan. 18 in the Gibbon school gym. Action items include school building grade adjustments, the registration guide, 2022-23 school calendar, GFW staff and...
