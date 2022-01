NEW YORK – UConn sophomore forward Adama Sanogo has been named the BIG EAST Player of the Week on Monday, Jan. 17. Sanogo was outstanding in UConn's 86-78 overtime victory over St. John's on Jan. 12, scoring 26 points on 10-of-17 shooting, grabbing a career-high 18 rebounds, and equaling his career-high with six blocked shots. He was instrumental in the Huskies' 11-0 run during overtime that sealed the victory. It was the second straight double-double for Sanogo, who had 18 points and 16 rebounds in the previous game against Seton Hall.

BASKETBALL ・ 1 DAY AGO