ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visalia, CA

Homicide case involving 3 Visalia teens has become international drug conspiracy

By Katherine Phillips
YourCentralValley.com
YourCentralValley.com
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1btRcn_0dmUQyL000

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KGPE) – It’s been almost two years since Isaiah Rule and two other teenagers were killed here in the parking lot behind Golden West High School. Three teens, Isaiah Rule, Jose Hernandez Pena, and Blake Medeiros’ case went unsolved for nearly two years.

However, on Thursday, authorities announced the arrests of three suspects- 20-year-old Mark Aceves, 19-year-old Cesar Lopez and 20-year-old Abraham Molina. They say Molina fired the gun.

Nikkole Rule-Balderrama says when she found out the police had made multiple arrests in her son’s murder, she says it felt like a weight was lifted off of her shoulders.

“You chose to take his life. And now you’re going to pay with yours whether it be behind bars for the rest of your life or if we get granted the death penalty, but you threw your whole life away for what,” said Rule-Balderrama.

Tulare County District Attorney Tim Ward says each of the three suspects is facing three counts of first-degree murder- and because of the circumstances, the death penalty is on the table.

“Your life’s gone just like you took my son’s life, now your life is gonna be gone too,” Rule-Balderrama said.

Authorities say what started as a homicide investigation, lead authorities to uncover a multi-national drug and firearm conspiracy.

While solving their homicides authorities uncovered a multinational drug and firearm conspiracy- stretching from the Central Valley to Texas and Mexico. In total over 30 people have been arrested, according to authorities.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to YourCentralValley.com.

Comments / 0

Related
YourCentralValley.com

Body of Missy Hernandez found, deputies say

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The body of Missy Hernandez has been recovered, Fresno County Sheriff’s deputies announced Tuesday. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Dive Team recovered the body of Hernandez from the bottom of the California Aqueduct on Sunday, deputies said. She had been missing for 40 days. On Thursday, investigators announced that Ramon Jimenez, […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Visalia, CA
County
Tulare County, CA
Visalia, CA
Crime & Safety
Tulare County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
YourCentralValley.com

CHP: Suspect found with $185K of stolen merchandise, including items from Louis Vuitton takeover robbery

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Authorities say a suspect was found over the weekend with hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of stolen merchandise, including items grabbed during the brazen takeover robbery of a Louis Vuitton store in the Bay Area last year. On Sunday, Jan. 16, officers from the California Highway Patrol’s organized retail […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Shooting investigation underway in Orange Cove

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An investigation is underway following a shooting in Orange Cove on Monday night. The Orange Cove Police Department says the shooting happened around 10:00 p.m. near 10th and C streets. Authorities have confirmed that one person was hit by gunfire at least one time. The extent of their injuries is […]
ORANGE COVE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homicides#Murder#Mexico#Golden West High School
YourCentralValley.com

Community leaders pledge to fight against human trafficking in the Central Valley

FRESNO, Calif. – (KSEE) – January is National Human Trafficking Awareness Month and on Tuesday, community leaders joined forces with the Fresno Police Department to strengthen their pledge to stop human trafficking. Volunteers and organizers gathered at the corner of Blackstone and Shaw avenues to raise money for the organizations working to fight this issue. […]
FRESNO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Public Safety
YourCentralValley.com

Procession held in honor of fallen firefighter

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this article contained incorrect information on Captain Moyle’s death. This information has been removed. FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE) – On Monday, firefighters from all over the state paid tribute to one of their own, Cal Fire Captain Chris Moyle. Moyle passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 8. Firefighters from multiple departments […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

1 person hospitalized following explosion at new Table Mountain Casino building, officials say

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – One person was rushed to the hospital following an explosion at the new Table Mountain Casino building on Monday, according to Cal Fire officials. Around 2:30 p.m., firefighters were called out to the under-construction building, about 900 ft away from the original casino on Millerton Road, after several people reported there had […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fire damages multiple units at Fresno storage facility

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Firefighters worked to contain a fire at a storage facility in Fresno on Monday night. Around 6:30 p.m., crews from the Fresno Fire Department were called out to a storage building near Cherry and Broadway after someone spotted an orange glow coming from the back of the business When firefighters arrived, […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

YourCentralValley.com

6K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

YourCentralValley.com is the home of KSEE24 and CBS47 and covers Fresno news along with news from across the Central Valley and the latest in weather and sports.

 https://www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy