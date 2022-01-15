ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno County, CA

Fresno County, Cal/OSHA reduce isolation guidance

By Nic Garcia
ABC30 Central Valley
ABC30 Central Valley
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3wAUMz_0dmUQd2z00

Friday, Cal/OSHA updated its recommendations for returning to work after testing positive or being exposed to COVID-19.

It comes about a month after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention made the same recommendation.

Cal/OSHA now states that an employee, regardless of vaccination status, can return to work after day five if they do not have symptoms and test negative.

If a worker cannot test or declines to test, they can return to work after 10 days.

Thursday, ahead of Cal/OSHA's decision, Fresno County started allowing some departments to adopt the same guidance.

"We recognize there are some staffing shortage potentials that are out there and so we wanted to give as much flexibility to department heads as possible," said Nathan Magsig, supervisor for Fresno County District 5.

It comes at a time when workforce shortages are spreading businesses and offices thin.

Fresno County is expected to expand Cal/OSHA's new guidance for isolation to all departments soon.

If you would like to see more on the CAL/OSHA recommendations, click here .

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
Fresno County, CA
Government
County
Fresno County, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Osha#Covid#Cal Osha#Cal
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
ABC30 Central Valley

ABC30 Central Valley

Fresno, CA
38K+
Followers
7K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC30 Action News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Central California.

 https://www.abc30.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy