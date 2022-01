“Jesus, full of the Holy Spirit, returned from the Jordan and was led around by the Spirit in the wilderness…being tempted by the devil…” — Luke 4:1,2b. I am often amazed at Christians who attempt to live out the Christian life without the help afforded to them. Every believer has been given the Word of God for guidance, the Holy Spirit for support and prayer for petition of all their needs. Not succumbing to temptation and living for Christ is entirely possible for every saint if they draw upon the support given to them from the Word, the Spirit and prayer. That so many fail to do so is a sad commentary on the current state of Christendom. Even Jesus had help as our text points out.

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO