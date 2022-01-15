ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

LETTER: Support The Freedom To Vote Act

The Sanford Herald
 4 days ago

No matter where we live or our background, Americans want fair elections, where we all have the freedom to vote and make our...

www.sanfordherald.com

Democrat-Herald

Letter: Senate to consider voting rights act

The Freedom to Vote Act — legislation that will transform voting in America by setting minimum national standards for fair and secure elections — will be considered by the Senate when Congress resumes session in January. The Freedom to Vote Act will take vital steps to protect our...
CONGRESS & COURTS
arcamax.com

Commentary: The Freedom to Vote Act aligns with conservative values

I am a constitutional conservative, born in the heartland of the West and raised in the plains of Texas. While the conservative label can mean many things, at its core it means preserving liberty, equality and the constitution. Without free and fair elections, no country can claim it values liberty or equality.
ELECTIONS
MyChesCo

Houlahan Effort Included in Passage of Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Representative Chrissy Houlahan (D-PA) issued the following statement on the House passage of the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act:. “My reverence for a ‘government of the people, by the people, for the people is rooted in the same love of country that inspired me to raise my right hand in uniform,” said Houlahan. “Coined in the Gettysburg Address, this phrase carries the weight of generations of Americans who have fought for the right to vote, including those who were born long after Lincoln’s infamous speech. Now, as a representative of this beloved Commonwealth, my vote today was the next step towards a government that is truly of, by, and for the people. Because when we put our faith in the American people, we cannot fail.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
New Jersey Globe

Statements on the Reproductive Freedom Act

“With a woman’s right to choose under Roe v. Wade under attack in the U.S. Supreme Court, it is critical that we enact legislation rooted in the New Jersey Constitution that clearly and unequivocally protects freedom of reproductive choice, including the right to access contraception, the right to terminate a pregnancy, and the right to carry a pregnancy to term.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
Syracuse.com

Congress must pass Freedom to Vote Act to ensure fair elections (Your Letters)

Sen. Chuck Schumer and President Joe Biden have called on Congress to vote on the Freedom to Vote Act next week. It is vital that Congress pass this bill, mainly for reasons that have received little publicity. Georgia has passed and at least 14 other states have proposed bills to allow partisan elected officials to overturn electoral results. Such bills threaten to end fair elections and the peaceful transition of power that we have long enjoyed in the United States.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Denton Record-Chronicle

MLK would have fought hard to pass Freedom to Vote, John Lewis Voting Rights Acts

It saddened me on Monday, the day when we honored Martin Luther King Jr., the United States Senate appears not to have the necessary votes to pass the Freedom to Vote and John Lewis Voting Rights Acts, bills already approved by the House of Representatives. These acts are something that not only could be President Joe Biden’s most significant pieces of legislation but landmark bills making sure future elections are free and fair and don’t violate the Constitution.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
MSNBC

GOP struggles to make the case against the Freedom to Vote Act

With the Senate poised to vote as early as today on voting rights, Senate Republicans have taken to the chamber floor, arguing that legislation such as the Freedom to Vote Act is simply unnecessary. The American Independent noted yesterday:. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) complained on Tuesday that Democratic efforts to...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Times

Saban, West sign letter urging Manchin to support voting rights bill

Nick Saban, Jerry West and other sports figures from West Virginia recently signed a letter urging Sen. Joe Manchin III to support the passage of voting rights legislation. The letter, sent to the Democrat from West Virginia last week and made public Monday, says the Freedom to Vote Act would “secure our democracy.” Along with the Alabama football coach and NBA Hall of Famer, the other signers of the letter were former NFL commissioner Paul Tagliabue, former West Virginia University athletic director Oliver Luck and former NFL linebacker Darryl Talley.
NFL
MSNBC

GOP arguments against Freedom to Vote Act fall far short

Given the partisan dispute over the Freedom to Vote Act, it's easy to forget that this was supposed to be a compromise plan, designed specifically to generate support from both parties. As we've discussed, after the demise of the For the People Act, Democrats came up with a compromise package...
U.S. POLITICS
speaker.gov

Dear Colleague on the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act

Thanks to the great strength and unity of our Caucus, this week the House passed the Freedom to Vote: John R. Lewis Act and sent it to the Senate for urgent consideration. We cannot and we will not rest until this legislation is enacted into law. As President Biden forcefully...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Vice

Why Are So Many House Democrats Leaving Congress?

It’s not much fun to be a House Democrat right now—and it might be about to get much worse, leading to a wave of retirements. Twenty-six House Democrats have already announced they won’t run for another term—more than 10 percent of the caucus and double the number of Republicans heading for the exits. And with almost a year until the next Congress, those numbers will likely grow.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Salon

Maddow's bombshell: MSNBC host reveals suspicious link between GOP's "forged" election documents

This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Rachel Maddow has been offering in-depth analysis of MAGA Republicans' efforts to undermine the Electoral College results in states that now-President Joe Biden won in 2020, including sending out fake electors. And in a recent broadcast, the liberal MSNBC host reported that those fake electors tried to pull off that deception in "at least" five different states.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
