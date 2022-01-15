WAGNER: Cabinet doors and real priorities

Our houseplants are all back inside for the winter, or we’ve already lost them to the cold. Been there, done that. Inside or outside we still must be mindful of the underlying factors behind “Right Plant, Right Place, Right Time” and make sure we are matching the environmental conditions that are available to our plants’ specific needs. Light, water, temperature are a few of these factors to figure into our indoor landscape. Humidity (or the lack thereof) is another big concern for inside plants. Our homes are designed for people, not plants and the winter heating system may remove the humidity — the% of moisture in the air — that plants were accustomed getting from our humid NC summers, or that they received in the greenhouse they were grown in.

