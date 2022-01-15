ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
S&P 500, Nasdaq 100 and Dow Jones Forecasts for the Week Ahead

By James Stanley
DailyFx
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStocks continued to show signs of struggle this week. Higher rates are on the horizon that and that’s certainly had impact on equities but the question remains as to how quickly and aggressively the Fed might begin to push for tighter policy. Markets are now pricing in the first FOMC rate...

www.dailyfx.com

MarketWatch

Stocks end sharply lower as bond yields hit 2-year high, Goldman shares slump

Stocks ended sharply lower Tuesday, kicking off a holiday-shortened week on a down note as Treasury yields jumped to two-year highs. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell around 542 points, or 1.5%, to close near 35,369, while the S&P 500 shed around 86 points, or 1.8%, ending near 4,577. The Nasdaq Composite declined around 387 points, or 2.6%, to finish near 14,507. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note jumped more than 9 basis points to 1.866%, its highest since January 2008. Shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc. fell 7%, leading Dow decliners after the investment bank delivered results that missed Wall Street expectations on earnings.
Jerome Powell
MarketWatch

Gold futures end lower for a third straight session

Gold futures settled lower on Tuesday, marking a third straight session decline as bond yields and the dollar climbed, dulling the metal's investment appeal. Changes in bond yields and the U.S. dollar index will continue to impact the gold price until the Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting next week, said Chintan Karnani, director of research at Insignia Consultants. February gold fell $4.10, or 0.2%, to settle at $1,812.40 an ounce. Prices based on the most-active contract posted declines on Thursday and Friday, ahead of Monday's Martin Luther King, Jr. holiday.
MarketWatch

Arms Index suggests there's no panic at all in the stock market's selloff

Despite the broad, sharp selloffs in the Big 3 stock market indexes, market internals suggest there is no panic in the selling, and there may even be signs that investors are looking to buy on the dip. The NYSE Arms Index, a volume-weighted breadth measure that tends to rise above 1.000 during market selloffs and fall below 1.000 during rallies, is actually down to 0.843, while the Nasdaq Arms is down to 0.715. Many Wall Street technicians suggest Arms readings of 2.000 and above indicate panic-like selling behavior, while readings below 0.500 indicate panic buying. Currently, number of declining stocks is outnumbering advances by a 5.2-to-1 margin on the NYSE and by a 4.7-to-1 margin on the Nasdaq, while share volume in declining stocks is outnumbering up volume by a smaller 4.4-to-1 on the Big Board and by 3.3-to-1 on the Nasdaq. Meanwhile, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is falling 502 points, or 1.4%, the S&P 500 is down 1.7% and the Nasdaq Composite is shedding 2.2%.
FXStreet.com

Mixed open for European stocks after tech wreck on Wall Street

Tale of the tape: US stocks plunged on rising rates, softer growth data; European shares broadly lower at the open in sympathy but trying to muster around the flatline. The CAC 40 and Eurostoxx 50 up, DAX and FTSE down a touch in the first hour. Tech damage, rising rates etc not the same worry for European equities and indices. Luxury stocks lifted by good results from Burberry. Ashtead and Ferguson down the most on the FTSE 100 on US weakness as the Empire State manufacturing index turned negative for the first time in 20 months. Asian markets were very weak overnight but Europe seems to be trying to halt the bloodletting.
Kokomo Perspective

Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Tumbles Today; Activision Soars On Microsoft Acquisition; Goldman Sachs Dips On Profit Miss

On Tuesday, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is down by 500 points after Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) reported disappointing earnings and as government bond yields hit coronavirus-era highs. This comes after the markets were closed on Monday for Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Also, U.S. and international oil prices hit a seven-year high on Tuesday as possible supply disruption came into play after attacks in the Mideast Gulf added to an already tight supply outlook. The United Arab Emirates vowed to retaliate against Yemen’s Iran-aligned Houthi group for Monday’s deadly attack on its capital Abu Dhabi.
Seekingalpha.com

Nasdaq, S&P 500, Dow Jones fall amid selling pressure, rising yields

The Dow (DJI) -1.6% slides with Goldman Sachs accounting for nearly 200 points of the decline after disappointing results. The 10-year Treasury yield reaches two-year highs and gains 10 basis points to 1.87%. The "clear theme of the first two weeks of 2022 has been the risk of higher yields...
DailyFx

USD/JPY Recovery to Persist as Bullish Price Series Remains Intact

USD/JPY struggles to retain the advance following the Bank of Japan (BoJ) interest rate decision even as the 10-Year US Treasury yield climbs to a fresh yearly high (1.86%), but the exchange rate may stage a larger rebound over the coming days if it manages to retain the series of higher highs and lows from the monthly low (113.48).
DailyFx

NZD/USD Rate on Track to Threaten January Open Range Again

NZD/USD appears to be on track to test the monthly low (0.6733) as it extends the series of lower highs and lows from last week, but the exchange rate may trade within a defined range it if continues to defend the opening range for January. NZD/USD Rate on Track to...
DailyFx

AUD/USD Battles US Dollar After Westpac Consumer Confidence Disappoints

Australian Dollar, AUD/USD, Westpac Consumer Confidence, Technical Outlook – Talking Points. US Dollar strength and rising Treasury yields pressure Australian Dollar, risk-sensitive FX. Australia’s Westpac consumer confidence for January fell to 102.2, dragging enthusiasm. AUD/USD drops back to major conflict area, with the technical outlook appearing neutral. Wednesday’s...
