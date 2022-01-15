ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two Suspects In LAPD Murder Appear In Federal Court Friday

cbslocal.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo of the suspects in Arroyos death, Contreras and Rios,...

losangeles.cbslocal.com

wbrc.com

Two suspects arrested in murder of Birmingham man

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they have arrested two men in connection with a homicide from October. Officials say 52-year-old Dennis Manning and 42-year-old Mario Manning were arrested in the shooting death of 34-year-old Justin Rasha Lee. Lee was shot and killed in October of 2021. The Manning’s...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
KRQE News 13

Former murder suspect receives two years probation

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque man charged in connection to a deadly shooting in 2018 was sentenced to probation Thursday. Investigators say then 18-year-old Omar Cordero helped set up a drug deal outside a home near Central and 98th that led to the deadly shooting of Clifford Patterson. Cordero was originally charged with the murder […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
WREG

Cornelius Smith, suspect in Young Dolph case, makes court appearance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One of the suspects charged in connection with Young Dolph’s murder, Cornelius Smith, appeared in court briefly Thursday morning. He was extradited from the DeSoto County jail, where he was being held on an auto theft charge involving the white Mercedes allegedly used as a getaway car in the shooting. He faces […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNT-TV

Two Fayette County men scheduled to appear in court for attempted murder

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Two men from Fayette County are scheduled to appear in court for charges ranging from robbery to attempted murder. Back on October 26, 2021, Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call of an assault in the Kimberly area. According to court documents, Joseph E. Given, 56, of Falls View, WV, and Austin Given, 25, of Montgomery went to the victims home armed and ready to fight. Deputies said the men were armed with a gun and knife.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV
CBS Philly

Sharon Hill Police Officers Charged With Manslaughter In Fatal Shooting Of 8-Year-Old Fanta Bility

MEDIA, Pa. (CBS) — Three Sharon Hill police officers each face a slew of charges in connection with the death of an 8-year-old girl who was shot by police while at a high school football game over the summer. A grand jury found the officers collectively fired their guns more than two dozen times, injuring four people and leaving 8-year-old Fanta Bility dead. Sharon Hill police officers Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney are each charged with 12 counts of manslaughter and reckless endangerment in connection to the death of Fanta, plus the wounding of three others, Delaware County District...
SHARON HILL, PA
BBC

Zaian Aimable-Lina: Murder accused, 15, appears in court

A 15-year-old boy accused of murdering another teenager in an unprovoked knife attack in a south London park has appeared at the Old Bailey. Zaian Aimable-Lina, also 15, suffered three stab wounds in Ashburton Park in Croydon on the evening of 30 December. Police were alerted by a group of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Denver

Manuel Handboy Accused Of Trying To Kill Woman In Domestic Violence Situation

ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff’s investigators identified the man accused of hitting three pedestrians in a domestic violence incident as 36-year-old Manuel Handboy. On Jan. 15, deputies responded to 63rd Avenue and Federal Boulevard after three people were reportedly hit by a car. When they arrived, found three women had been hit and they believe the driver was targeting one of them. (credit: CBS) Deputies later found out Handboy and one of the women were involved in a domestic violence incident. They say Handboy saw the victim walking in a parking lot with the two other women. They say he drove his vehicle at a high rate of speed into the parking lot, hitting the women and some parked cars. Manuel Handboy (credit: Adams County Sheriff) Handboy’s vehicle rolled over as a result. He tried to run away, but a witness caught him. Investigators say one woman suffered critical injuries and the other two are expected to recover. Handboy now faces a slew of charges including attempted first degree murder, vehicular assault, DUI and domestic violence.
ADAMS COUNTY, CO
kswo.com

Suspects in chase, officer shooting make first court appearances

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Two suspects in the shooting of an officer during a chase earlier this week in Comanche County made their first court appearances Wednesday. Investigators said Brandi Crosby was the driver in that chase and Larry Hardison was the one who opened fire, wounding Lawton Police officer John Bordelon. According to court documents, officer Bordelon’s lapel microphone was hit and he was shot in the face.
LAWTON, OK
CBS LA

Haylee Grisham, Suspect In Death Of Off-Duty Officer, Appears In Court Tuesday

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Haylee Grisham, 18, appeared in federal court for the first time Tuesday for charges connected to the murder of an off-duty police officer. She will be held without bail and is scheduled to return to federal court for her arraignment on Feb. 7. On Jan. 13, Grisham and three others were charged with violent crime in aid of racketeering which carries a potential death penalty and a minimum of life in federal prison without the possibility of parole.  An undated photo of Fernando Arroyos, an off-duty Los Angeles police officer who was shot and killed in South L.A. on...
LOS ANGELES, CA
longbeachlocalnews.com

Two Suspects Arrested in connection with Lime Avenue Murder

LONG BEACH – On Jan. 13, detectives from the Special Investigations Division located and arrested two suspects involved in the Jan. 2 murder of a male adult in his 40s. The victim’s identity has not yet been confirmed and the Los Angeles County Medical Examiner-Coroner’s is working on determining his identity.
LONG BEACH, CA
cbslocal.com

Suspect Arrested in Fatal Shooting of 31 Year Old in Santa Rosa

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) — A 31-year-old man was fatally shot during an argument Saturday near a food truck in Santa Rosa’s Roseland neighborhood, police said. Officers responded to reports of the shooting shortly before 1 a.m. at the southwest corner of Sebastopol Road and West Avenue, and found the victim with a gunshot wound, according to Santa Rosa police spokesman Sgt. Christopher Mahurin.
SANTA ROSA, CA
wtva.com

Beauty store robbery suspect appeared before judge Friday morning

TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) - A judge ordered the suspect accused of robbing a beauty store in Tupelo to be held in jail without bond. Cajmion Johnson, 18, of Raleigh, appeared before a judge Friday morning, Jan. 14. He’s accused of holding up Nabor Beauty Supply on South Gloster Street on...
TUPELO, MS
Belgrade News

Suspect in court after Friday night standoff in Belgrade

A suspect arrested Friday night after a three-hour standoff with officers from the Belgrade Police Department, Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and the Montana Highway Patrol will be arraigned Monday in Justice Court. Ryan Lee Dunn, 37, who lives with his wife in a trailer at the Belgrade Flying J’s...
BELGRADE, MT
KTRE

Defendants in Cherokee County quadruple homicide appear in court Friday

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The three defendants in a Cherokee County quadruple murder appeared in Judge Chris Day’s court Friday morning. Cherokee County District Attorney Elmer Beckworth said his office has not yet decided if it will pursue the death penalty as DNA test results and surveillance video is still pending. A follow-up hearing was set for March 11.
CHEROKEE COUNTY, TX

