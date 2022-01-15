ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chipotle Launches Plant-Based Chorizo and New Lifestyle Bowls

By Source Staff
Davidson County Source
Davidson County Source
 4 days ago
Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE: CMG) announced Plant-Based Chorizo is available for a limited time at U.S. locations. A new, craveable protein, Plant-Based Chorizo is made using all real, fresh ingredients grown on a farm, not in a lab. The brand’s latest menu innovation is available at U.S. restaurants and on the Chipotle app, Chipotle.com and third-party delivery partners.

The highly anticipated launch is backed by positive consumer engagement and fan excitement following a test of Plant-Based Chorizo in Denver and Indianapolis in August 2021. Chipotle leveraged its stage gate process to test, listen and learn from customer feedback before deciding on a national launch strategy. Strong test results drove the brand to feature its second-ever vegan protein on a national stage.

“We are thrilled to introduce guests to our new, flavor-packed Plant-Based Chorizo during a season when healthier options are top of mind,” said Chris Brandt, Chief Marketing Officer, Chipotle. “Plant-Based Chorizo is our best chorizo ever and proves that you don’t have to sacrifice flavor to enjoy a vegan or vegetarian protein.”

Plant-Based, Flavor-Forward

Chipotle’s Plant-Based Chorizo has the deep, rich flavor and a slight kick that chorizo fans crave. Chipotle peppers, ripe tomato paste, crushed garlic, Spanish smoked paprika, and extra virgin olive oil combine with natural protein from freshly grown peas to deliver a full-flavored vegan protein that guests will love, whether they’re committed to a meatless diet or trying plant-based protein for the first time. Plant-Based Chorizo is certified vegan, packed with 16 grams of protein per 4oz serving, and is made without artificial flavors, colors, preservatives, grains, gluten, or soy.

“Creating a delicious plant-based protein that sizzles on the grill with the robust flavor and texture profile chorizo-lovers expect was a real challenge,” said Nevielle Panthaky, Vice President of Culinary, Chipotle. “Our culinary team has worked relentlessly for years to develop this breakthrough Plant-Based Chorizo recipe that is uniquely Chipotle and aligns with the brand’s industry-leading Food with Integrity standards.”

New Lifestyle Bowls

Chipotle is kicking off the New Year with three new Lifestyle Bowls powered by Plant-Based Chorizo. Designed to make healthy habits easy and accessible, Lifestyle Bowls are preconfigured entrées made with real, fresh ingredients that align with nutritional preferences like Whole30?, Keto, Paleo, High Protein, Vegan, and Vegetarian. New Lifestyle Bowls include:

  • Whole30? Salad Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Plant-Based Chorizo, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Guacamole
  • Vegetarian Bowl: Supergreens Lettuce Blend, Pinto Beans, Plant-Based Chorizo, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Fajita Veggies, Cheese
  • Vegan Bowl: White Rice, Black Beans, Plant-Based Chorizo, Corn Salsa, Fresh Tomato Salsa, Shredded Romaine Lettuce

Lifestyle Bowls are available exclusively on the Chipotle app and Chipotle.com.

$0 Delivery Fee Offer

Chipotle is taking meal prep off guests’ plates all month long and offering $0 delivery fees on all Plant-Based Chorizo orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 9. $0 delivery fees will also be offered on all Lifestyle Bowl orders placed on the Chipotle app or Chipotle.com from January 3 through January 31.

Plant Based Chorizo $0 Delivery Fee Terms – Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well. Available January 3 – January 9 only, within Chipotle’s delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations, and only on orders including at least one entrée with Plant-Based Chorizo or any Lifestyle Bowl. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries and redemption subject to availability. Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

Lifestyle Bowls $0 Delivery Fee Terms – Higher menu prices are charged for delivery; additional service fee applied at checkout as well.  Must include one Lifestyle Bowl entree in order to qualify. Lifestyle Bowls may not be altered from preconfigured selections. Available January 3rd through January 31st only, within Chipotle’s delivery areas from participating U.S. locations, during normal operating hours for such locations. Minimum order $10/maximum order $200, each excluding tax. Deliveries subject to availability.  Offer is not valid on catering or Burritos by the Box orders. Redemptions of Chipotle Rewards and other promotional offers may be included in a qualifying delivery order but do not count towards satisfaction of minimum purchase requirements. Valid only at chipotle.com or on the Chipotle app; not valid on orders placed via third-party delivery platforms. Chipotle reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer at any time without notice. Additional restrictions may apply; void where prohibited.

About Chipotle

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) is Cultivating A Better World by serving responsibly sourced, classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. Chipotle had nearly 2,900 restaurants as of September 30, 2021, in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France and Germany and is the only restaurant company of its size that owns and operates all its restaurants. Chipotle is ranked on the Fortune 500 and is recognized on the 2021 lists for Forbes’ America’s Best Employers and Fortune’s Most Admired Companies. With nearly 95,000 employees passionate about providing a great guest experience, Chipotle is a longtime leader and innovator in the food industry. Chipotle is committed to making its food more accessible to everyone while continuing to be a brand with a demonstrated purpose as it leads the way in digital, technology and sustainable business practices. For more information or to place an order online, www.Chipotle.com.

