Saint Matthew School Science Teacher Kristina Tons Receives National Mensa Distinguished Teacher Award

Saint Matthew School announced that intermediate (grades 4-5) science teacher Kristina Tons has been named the national Distinguished Teacher of 2021 by the Mensa Foundation.

Annually, the Mensa Foundation selects one teacher as the recipient of this national award. The Mensa Foundation’s Distinguished Teacher Award recognizes a teacher, professor, or instructor at any educational level who has had an especially positive influence on the education or life of a Mensa member. Tons was selected as the 2021 recipient after being nominated by Mensan and 6th grade Saint Matthew School student Molly Maguire.

Previous recipients of the Mensa Teacher of the Year Award include: Dr. Allan Meltzer, political economy professor at Carnegie Mellon University; Patrick Coffey, international relations teacher at Brookfield East High School in Wisconsin; Dr. Patrick Pauken, associate professor in the School of Leadership and Policy Studies at Bowling Green State University; and Tanya Bergantz, an educator and Mathematics Department Chair at the Whitfield School in St. Louis.

“The caliber of all the Saint Matthew School teachers is exceptional,” said Principal Tim Forbes, “and Kristina’s recognition is a further testament to that educational excellence. We are proud of her award and the support that she and all our teachers receive from students like Molly and families throughout our community.”

This is Tons’ 20th year teaching, and has been teaching at Saint Matthew since 2012. She is a native of Hanford, California and earned her B.A. from California State University, Fresno, and her M.A. in Education and Liberal Studies from California State University, Long Beach.

Saint Matthew School is a U.S. Department of Education Blue Ribbon School, located inwestern Williamson County and serving 475 children from 3 years old to 8th grade. SMS was voted Best Preschool, Best Private Elementary School and Best Private Middle School in 2021 by the Williamson Home Page and recently was also recognized as an Apple Distinguished School.