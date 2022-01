Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) cracked below an important psychological support zone at $3,000 on Monday before bouncing back up slightly from the level. The cryptocurrency market has been in a downward slide since Nov. 10 when Ethereum and Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) hit all-time highs of $4,867.81 and $68,789.63, respectively. Fear has entered into not only the crypto sector, but has also negatively affected the general markets, although to a far lesser extent.

MARKETS ・ 10 DAYS AGO