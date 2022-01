When you walk into the weight room, there are a myriad of factors that can and will influence your ability to push weight and perform that day. Yes, as an athlete, you want continual improvement and slowly adding weight each week, but that doesn’t often happen at a steady rate for long when it comes down to it. Why? Well, how did you sleep last night? Oh, you only got 4 hours of sleep because you were up studying for an exam until 4 am? Dang, that won’t help,

WORKOUTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO