London Underground: Northern Line Bank branch closes for four months

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of London's busiest Tube lines has been partially closed for four months. The Bank branch of the Northern Line will be shut for upgrade works between Kennington and Moorgate until mid-May. It means trains on that...

17 week Northern line blockade for final Bank Station stages begins tomorrow

The 17 week blockade marks the final stages for the project to boost passenger capacity at the station by 40% which started in April 2016. During the blockade, there will also be a reduced service on the Northern line between Camden Town and Moorgate, while other lines are expected to be much busier. Transport for London (TfL) is asking travellers to check their routes and timings before departure. A new 733 bus route from Oval to Moorgate has been added to mitigate the inconvenience caused by the closure.
London Underground: Night Tube drivers begin strikes for six months

Commuters are being warned by London Underground that driver strikes could cause "severe disruption" to Night Tube services on weekends for six months. RMT union members walked out overnight on 7 January from 20:30 GMT and will do so every Friday and Saturday through to June. The strikes over new...
A big chunk of the Northern line will close this weekend for 17 weeks (!)

January 2022 isn’t just a time of self-improvement for us Londoners, but for our tube system too. While we’re making our resolutions, TfL is moving the Bank Station Capacity Upgrade project into a new phase. Getting better always comes at a price, though, and in this case, that...
Covid-19: Hundreds of maskless London Underground passengers fined

Hundreds of passengers have been issued fines for not wearing face coverings on London's transport network since it was made mandatory. Compulsory face coverings were reinstated amid rising concerns about the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Penalty notices up to £200 were issued to 536 people between 30 November and 21...
London Underground:'Solid support' for longest-ever Tube strikes

Fresh strikes by London Underground drivers in a dispute over the Night Tube have been "solidly supported", a union has said. RMT union members walked out overnight on 7 January and will do so every Friday and Saturday through to June. The strikes over new night rosters will affect the...
Crossrail ‘on track’ to begin passenger services in first half of 2022

Passenger services on London’s delayed and over budget Crossrail project are on track to begin by the end of June, Transport for London (TfL) has announced.The railway will initially operate between Abbey Wood and Paddington through new tunnels under central London.It will be known as the Elizabeth line once services begin.Crossrail was planned to open in full from Reading Berkshire, to Shenfield, Essex, in December 2018, and was set a budget of £14.8 billion in 2010.But it has been hit by numerous problems including construction delays and difficulties installing complex signalling systems. Read More MLAs ‘face late nights and additional sittings’ to get laws passedBBC boss questions viability of subscription-based alternative to licence feeFuneral of Ashling Murphy under way in Co Offaly
London Underground: Workers vote to strike

London Underground workers have voted to strike in a dispute over jobs, pensions and conditions. The Rail, Maritime and Transport (RMT) Union said 94% of its members who took part in a ballot backed industrial action. The dispute involves about 10,000 RMT members and is separate to the row over...
Part of London’s Crossrail to open – three-and-a-half years late

Commuters will be able to travel through London on the much-delayed Crossrail scheme before the end of June, the project team has said.But only part of the full Elizabeth Line – as it will be known once in service – will initially open.The new east-west line, which is set to increase rail capacity in the capital by 10 per cent, has ballooned in cost to almost £20bn and will finally open up to three-and-a-half years late.Transport for London (TfL) has promised: “Passenger services will commence in the first half of 2022.”Initially, though, the only service will be between Abbey Wood...
Line works cancel Great Western Railway sleeper trains

An "extremely popular" sleeper train is being cancelled most weekdays for eight weeks due to complications with engineering work, rail bosses say. The service between London and Cornwall would be cancelled between Mondays and Thursdays, Network Rail said. Disruption to Great Western Railway's (GWR) Night Riviera service will begin next...
TfL to create digital twin of London Underground to monitor track and tunnels

The digital model will improve the safety and efficiency of maintaining the network by monitoring tracks and tunnels and providing detailed 3d images. It will also provide data on heat levels, noise levels and carbon emissions. Spinview was awarded the government’s smart grant, which will fund the partnership. It will...
The Drumsheds in London Will Close Permanently This Month

It was only a few months ago that Above & Beyond streamed their ABGT450 set from The Drumsheds in London, but today we’re learning that the venue will be closing for good at the end of the month. The promoting group, The Hydra, shared the news on its socials in conjunction with updates about a rescheduled show.
Government agency encourages staff to drive instead of using public transport to avoid catching Covid

On the day that severe cuts to train services take effect across Britain, a government agency is recommending employers provide “extra car parking so staff can avoid using public transport”.The advice is contained in an Acas webpage discussing steps when staff are concerned about catching coronavirus.The conciliation service tells employers: “As well as following working safely guidelines, ways to help keep people safe could include extra car parking where possible so they can avoid using public transport.”The recommendation from Acas – which is a body within the Department for Business – comes at a time when passenger usage has slumped to...
London-Cornwall sleeper trains disrupted for eight weeks

Overnight sleeper trains between London and Cornwall will be cancelled between Mondays and Thursdays for eight weeks due to a complication with engineering work, Network Rail has announced.Disruption to Great Western Railway’s (GWR) Night Riviera service begins next week, with the normal timetable not resuming until Monday March 21.Network Rail is building a 209-metre long shelter on a stretch of track between Dawlish and Holcombe, Devon to improve protection from falling rocks.The rockfall shelter extension is a key piece of workMark Hopwood, GWREngineers recently discovered that poor ground conditions mean work to install the foundations cannot be carried out...
Three and EE to Provide High-Speed 4G Connectivity Across the London Underground

Three and EE have joined the BAI Communications (BAI) network to provide 4G and 5G-ready mobile connectivity across the London Underground. Planned for launch in 2022, all ticket halls, platforms and tunnels across the Tube network will have mobile coverage, with coverage on platforms and in tunnels on the Elizabeth line.
Car traffic increases to 86% of pre-pandemic levels

Car traffic was at 86% of pre-pandemic levels on Monday, Department for Transport statistics show.That is up from 82% a week earlier and is the highest weekday figure of the year so far.Bus travel rose from 68% to 72% over the same period outside London while demand for trains was unchanged at 53%.The number of London Underground journeys rose from 44% to 46%, while bus use in the capital increased from 69% to 71%.Transport usage declined in late November due to concerns about the spread of the Omicron coronavirus variant.Demand is likely to continue to increase if the guidance to work from home is dropped. Read More Boris Johnson’s leadership crisis: key questionsNo 10 staff would have been better off partying in a pub, says Wetherspoon bossMinisters ‘looking carefully’ at allowing more workers back to office
Hundreds more trains axed over staff shortages caused by Omicron wave

Hundreds more daily train services are being cut in response to pandemic-related staff shortages.Avanti West Coast, c2c, East Midlands Railway and South Western Railway are introducing emergency timetables from Monday to reduce short-notice cancellations.Several other operators have taken the same measure in recent weeks due to the impact of the Omicron coronavirus variant.It was estimated earlier this month that around 10 per cent of rail staff were absent from work.South Western Railway’s emergency timetable will see it operate 28 per cent fewer weekday trains compared with pre-pandemic levels.That is compared with the 17 per cent reduction in its most recent...
London could shake up road charges in bid to reduce car emissions

London could revamp its road charging system to encourage people to ditch cars as the capital looks to reach net zero emissions by the end of the decade. Sadiq Khan, the city’s mayor, said he was considering scrapping the congestion charge and introducing a new scheme, where drivers pay per mile and face different rates based on a number of factors - including how polluting their car is. Other changes could be introduced until this technology is ready, such as a daily charge for all but the cleanest vehicles across Greater London and a fee for cars coming into the...
Rail passengers suffer one of worst periods on record for cancellations

Train passengers have suffered one of the worst periods for cancellations on record due to coronavirus pandemic-related staff shortages, new figures show.Around 4.4% of services across Britain were cancelled between December 12 and January 8, according to Network Rail.Only two other four-week periods have had poorer reliability since April 2014, analysis of industry data by the PA news agency found.One was in February 2018 (4.9% of trains cancelled) when the Beast from the East brought a severe cold snap, while the other was in December 2019 (4.7% of services cancelled) when Northern and TransPennine Express were plagued by issues.It was...
Could the boat train be back for Channel crossings?

Queen Mary – the 16th century Tudor monarch, not the former Cunard liner currently moored in Long Beach, California – shares one characteristic with me: strong feelings about French Channel ports.She is reputed to have said: “When I am dead and opened, you shall find ‘Calais’ lying in my heart.” The port now beloved of booze-cruisers had been recaptured during her reign by the French.My association with the Normandy port of Dieppe is happier: it was the first time I had ventured abroad (on a school day trip aged 13), and the ferry had taken me to a new dimension, full...
