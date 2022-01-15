ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

The ruling against Prince Andrew is another win for the Child Victims Act's lookback window

By Eric Levenson
CNN
CNN
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(CNN) — In his ruling that a child sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew can move ahead, Judge Lewis Kaplan took several pages to flatly reject the royal's argument that the law undergirding the entire case is unconstitutional. "Defendant is not the first litigant to advance this argument,...

www.cnn.com

Comments / 0

Related
portasouthjetty.com

Let’s out men in Maxwell- Epstein case

The conviction of Ghislaine Maxwell on five of six charges of recruiting and grooming teenage girls for sexual encounters with disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein is not and should not be the end of the story. While Maxwell has been held accountable for her actions, the men who engaged in these encounters with underage girls have not, at least not yet. […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
epicstream.com

Prince Andrew Fury: Royal At War With Prince Charles And Prince William? Sarah Ferguson's Ex Allegedly Slept With An Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim

Prince Andrew reportedly doesn't want Prince Charles and Prince William to slim down the monarchy. Prince Andrew, the second son of Queen Elizabeth, has been avoiding the limelight for quite some time now, following his departure from royal duties in November 2019 in the wake of a scandal over his relationship with convicted s*x offender Jeffrey Epstein. The brother of Prince Charles, Princess Anne, and Prince Edward even skipped the traditional mid-morning walk to church and attending an earlier service with other members of the royal family last Christmas.
CELEBRITIES
TheDailyBeast

Prince Andrew Now Claims Rape Accuser Can’t Sue Because She Actually Lives in Australia

In his latest effort to get Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against him tossed, Prince Andrew claims that she cannot sue him in U.S. courts because she actually lives in Australia. In a motion filed today, Andrew’s defense team argues that Giuffre’s domestic claim to Colorado, where the suit was filed, is tenuous since she has not lived there since 2019, two years before she filed the ongoing suit alleging Andrew sexually assaulted her when she was a minor. The motion also claims that Giuffre had an Australian driver’s license and was living in Perth with her family when she stepped forward with the suit. The defense team cites court documents from Giuffre’s 2016 suit against Ghislaine Maxwell, in which Giuffre claims that though she moved to her mother’s town of Penrose, Colorado, in 2015, she only lived there “part of the year” before returning to Australia. The documents also include her testimony that her mother was the only person she knew in the town. In his challenge to Giuffre’s true domicile, and whether or not the state of Colorado has jurisdiction over the case, Andrew has requested that Giuffre submit a “two-hour remote deposition limited to the issue of her domicile.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Prince Andrew
Person
Ghislaine Maxwell
Person
Jeffrey Epstein
Rolling Stone

Alleged Jeffrey Epstein Victim May Depose Meghan Markle in Prince Andrew Lawsuit

The lawyer for the alleged Jeffrey Epstein victim suing Prince Andrew said they may depose Meghan Markle if the lawsuit goes to trial. In August, Virginia Guiffre filed a lawsuit against Prince Andrew, a longtime friend of Epstein, for alleged sexual assault when she was 17. Giuffre’s suit seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages. Prince Andrew’s legal team has a Jan. 4 motion to dismiss the lawsuit; if that is unsuccessful and the suit goes to trial, Guiffre’s lawyer David Boies told the Daily Beast that they might call Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, to the stand because of the “important knowledge”...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

[BREAKING] Prince Andrew's Team Found CRITICAL Evidence Against Virginia Giuffre; Files New Motion to Dismiss Civil Case

Prince Andrew's team saw some light after a 2009 settlement between Virginia Giuffre and Jeffrey Epstein emerged. Giuffre pulled Prince Andrew down when she alleged that Epstein trafficked and forced her to have lascivious activities with the late trafficker's friends, including the royal prince. She also claimed Prince Andrew knew she was only 17 at that time, but he has since denied her allegations.
POLITICS
Union Leader

Jeffrey Epstein paid Prince Andrew accuser $500,000 in 2009 settlement

Jeffrey Epstein agreed in 2009 to pay $500,000 to a woman who's currently suing Prince Andrew for assaulting her when she was a teenager, according to a previously confidential settlement unsealed on Monday. The agreement was made public as part of Virginia Giuffre's suit against Andrew, whom she claims was...
LAW
WBAL Radio

Brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says crimes against Epstein accusers 'were not committed by my sister'

(NEW YORK) -- The brother of Ghislaine Maxwell says that he denies any possibility that his sister is guilty of the sex trafficking crimes she was convicted of on Wednesday. Kevin Maxwell, in an American television exclusive, spoke to ABC News a day after a jury convicted his sister of conspiring with and aiding serial sex offender Jeffrey Epstein in his sexual abuse of underage girls.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Child Molestation#Suicide#Sex Abuse#Safe Horizon
WREG

‘Substitute camera’ captures Ghislaine Maxwell trial drama

NEW YORK (AP) — As Ghislaine Maxwell strode into the courtroom for the first day of her sex-trafficking trial, no photographer was allowed to catch it. Courtroom artist Elizabeth Williams, however, was at the ready and before the hour was up, the curtain-raising scene was transmitted to news outlets around the world. Cameras are generally […]
PUBLIC SAFETY
New York Post

Trump’s niece says ruling in Prince Andrew case helps her suit

Donald Trump’s niece says a recent ruling in the sexual abuse lawsuit against Prince Andrew bolsters her own case against the former president over her inheritance. A lawyer for Mary Trump on Thursday pointed to the decision in Virginia Roberts Giuffre’s civil case against the royal — which slapped down his arguments that he was legally protected by her 2009 settlement agreement with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
POTUS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Beast

Epstein’s Secret Settlement With Rape Accuser Virginia Giuffre Finally Revealed

Jeffrey Epstein paid Virginia Roberts Giuffre $500,000 to settle her 2009 lawsuit, according to newly unsealed court documents. The settlement was unsealed as part of Giuffre’s civil suit against Prince Andrew, in which she is seeking unspecified damages, claiming that Andrew raped her three times when she was 17, and that she had been trafficked to him by Epstein and his accomplice, convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell.
PUBLIC SAFETY
enstarz.com

Prince Andrew Trying Hard To Clean His Name By Making Unbelievable Attempt Against Virginia Giuffre's Case

Prince Andrew tried to clean his name again and free himself from the civil lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre. Instead of becoming a big help to Queen Elizabeth II amid the royal family's crises, Prince Andrew became a headache after being embroiled in a shocking civil lawsuit filed by his accuser, Virginia Giuffre. The woman filed the case in a New York-based federal court earlier this year to seek unspecified damages.
POLITICS
The Independent

Ghislaine Maxwell trial verdict – live: BBC says Alan Dershowitz interview after guilty verdict ‘not suitable’

In a statement released this morning, the BBC said that their interview with lawyer Alan Dershowitz, shortly after Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty of sex trafficking, was “not suitable” as it did not meet the broadcaster’s editorial standards.Mr Dershowitz, 83, who previously acted as a lawyer for Jeffrey Epstein, appeared on BBC News overnight to share his reaction to the guilty verdict.In the controversial interview, Mr Dershowitz, said that the verdict did “nothing to strengthen” the ongoing civil case against Prince Andrew, and added that it actually weakened Virginia Giuffre’s case against the royal.Mr Dershowitz was previously accused of...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

Prince Andrew's Ex-Girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey Thinks Ghislaine Maxwell Was A 'Victim' Of Jeffrey Epstein

Prince Andrew's ex-girlfriend has shared her thoughts on Ghislaine Maxwell's conviction. As previously reported by OK!, the socialite was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking-related changes last month. The Duke of York's ex-girlfriend Lady Victoria Hervey spoke about her relationship with Ghislaine on Lorraine on Tuesday, January...
CELEBRITIES
Business Insider

Alan Dershowitz has deposed ex-Victoria's Secret mogul Leslie Wexner as part of his lawsuit against Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre

Attorney Alan Dershowitz deposed ex-Victoria's Secret head Les Wexner in connection to his lawsuit against Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre. The detail was included in a motion by Dershowitz asking to exceed the 10-deposition limit in his suit. Dershowitz has accused Giuffre of making accusations against him in a bid...
BUSINESS
CNN

CNN

834K+
Followers
126K+
Post
662M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy