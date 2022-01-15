ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

NASA Partners With White House To Enrich The HBCU Scholar

By David Laguerre
uticaphoenix.net
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article“The partnership will officially make the MITTIC program part of the Initiative’s HBCU Scholar Recognition Program, starting with this year’s cohort of student Scholars. The program will support students in developing ideas to commercialize technology derived...

www.uticaphoenix.net

Axios

White House to launch COVIDTests.gov for free tests

The White House said Friday a new website, COVIDTests.gov, will begin accepting orders Jan. 19 for free rapid tests shipped to Americans' homes. Why it matters: The White House emphasized the importance of testing during the Omicron surge, with President Biden on Thursday announcing plans for the government to have 1 billion tests.
POTUS
Discover Mag

Science in the White House: Has Biden Delivered?

This article appeared in the January/February 2022 issue of Discover magazine as "Science Under Biden." Become a subscriber for unlimited access to our archive. On Nov. 7, 2020, Joe Biden addressed the nation as president-elect for the first time. The will of the people, he declared, was “to marshal the forces of science and the forces of hope in the great battles of our time.” It’s been a year; how’s it coming?
SCIENCE
Reuters

U.S. allocates $14 bln to expand ports, shore up waterways

WASHINGTON, Jan 19 (Reuters) - The Biden administration on Wednesday said it will fund $14 billion in projects to improve the country's ports and waterways in an effort to increase climate resilience, improve drinking water sources and bolster the U.S. supply chain. The funds, for fiscal year 2022, target more...
FLORIDA STATE
#Hbcus#Mathematics#Mittic#Initiative#Hbcu Scholars
uticaphoenix.net

Jen Psaki backed her kid’s school in a fight with

Jen Psaki backed Arlington Public Schools in a mask-mandate argument with the state governor. The district is defying a move by GOP Gov. Youngkin allowing parents to opt out of mask rules. Psaki said that, unlike her, Youngkin doesn’t have kids at the schools in question. White House Press...
ARLINGTON COUNTY, VA
Virginian-Pilot

Old Dominion University joins the nation’s top classified research universities with highest Carnegie Classification

Old Dominion is one of nine universities to join the ranks of the nation’s doctoral institutions with the highest research classification. Last month, the Carnegie Classification grouped the university as a “Research 1″ doctoral university. Higher education institutions that receive this status are considered ones that are producing the highest level of research. “Achieving this R1 status is a ...
NORFOLK, VA
NewsBreak
NASA
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
White House
TheConversationAU

Pandemic disruption to PhD research is bad for society and the economy – but there are solutions

Every year thousands of students enrol in PhD degrees at universities in New Zealand. The government funds their degrees because the advanced knowledge and innovations they develop benefit our economy and society. But there is growing concern about the impact of COVID-19 on doctoral students. It’s feared some will abandon their degrees, with real implications for the potential future social and economic benefits of the research. PhD students are required to do extensive research and document their findings in a thesis. Many do this using specialised equipment available only on university campuses. Due to the lockdowns in the past two years,...
COLLEGES
uticaphoenix.net

Edmonia Lewis, First Internationally Recognized Black American Sculptor, Honored With

Edmonia Lewis, the first internationally recognized Black American sculptor, is getting her own U.S. Postal Service stamp. USPS will hold a dedication ceremony on Jan. 26 at the Smithsonian American Art Museum in Washington, D.C. to debut the new stamp, which is based on a photo taken by Augustus Marshall in Boston somewhere between 1864 and 1871.
VISUAL ART
uticaphoenix.net

Old Climate Clues Shed New Light on History

This story originally appeared on Yale Environment 360 and is part of the Climate Desk collaboration. Joseph Manning, a Yale University professor of ancient history, likes to recall the moment when he was shown an advance copy of a scholarly paper that pinpointed the timing of major volcanic eruptions over the last 2,500 years. As he read the paper, “I literally fell off my chair,” he said recently⁠.
ENVIRONMENT
uticaphoenix.net

What it’s like to spend 125 days flying the U-2,

A US Air Force U-2 at the California Capital Airshow in Sacramento, September 25, 2021.US Air Force/Nicholas Pilch. For more than 60 years, the high-flying U-2 has gathered intelligence on hotspots all over the world. In that time, however, only one active-duty pilot has surpassed 3,000 flying hours in the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
uticaphoenix.net

Has omicron ‘turned a corner’? US infections decline for first

SCIENCE
nationalmortgageprofessional.com

Housing Inequity, In Black And White

Why Ben Slayton is determined to build the nation’s largest Black-led mortgage lender. Ben Slayton has put in more than 56 years in the real estate and mortgage industry. He was the first Black member of the National Association of Realtors, the first Black Century 21 Real Estate franchisee broker-owner, and he developed and built the first condominium project located in an area of the San Fernando (Calif.) Valley, overlooking the Hansen Dam, that was located in a predominantly Black community. He was the first person — of any race — approved by Freddie Mac as a Multifamily Program Plus Seller/Servicer. He is the only person who was appointed and served on both Freddie Mac's and Fannie’s inaugural Affordable Housing Advisory Councils during the same period.
REAL ESTATE
Seekingalpha.com

Amazon, Cisco and Lockheed Martin partner on commtech for NASA's Artemis mission

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), and Cisco (NASDAQ:CSCO) team up to launch voice, AI and tablet-based video technologies to the moon. That is, the companies have partnered to integrate technology named Callisto into NASA's Orion spacecraft for the agency's Artemis I uncrewed mission around the Moon and back to Earth.
BUSINESS

Community Policy