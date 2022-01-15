NASA Partners With White House To Enrich The HBCU Scholar

Why Ben Slayton is determined to build the nation’s largest Black-led mortgage lender. Ben Slayton has put in more than 56 years in the real estate and mortgage industry. He was the first Black member of the National Association of Realtors, the first Black Century 21 Real Estate franchisee broker-owner, and he developed and built the first condominium project located in an area of the San Fernando (Calif.) Valley, overlooking the Hansen Dam, that was located in a predominantly Black community. He was the first person — of any race — approved by Freddie Mac as a Multifamily Program Plus Seller/Servicer. He is the only person who was appointed and served on both Freddie Mac's and Fannie’s inaugural Affordable Housing Advisory Councils during the same period.

